Thank You, Blazer’s Edge!

Over the last month, you’ve heard us talk about Blazer’s Edge Night, the annual charity event where we send under-served children and teens from the Portland area to see the Trail Blazers play.

We’re happy to announce that our quota of tickets has been donated. Because of you, almost 1700 children, youth, and the adults who work with them will see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 13th. That’s a great number and it’ll be a fantastic night!

Thank you from the bottom of our collective hearts. All the teachers, counselors, coaches, and kids who get to go because of you say thank you too. Thanks also to Chad Doing, Kelly AuCoin, Breakside Brewery, and assorted other folks from the community who helped us get the word out!

We’ll bring you updates from the event when it happens. Stay tuned, and Go Blazers!