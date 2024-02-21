Grading the Trail Blazers at the All-Star Break: Sharpe, Brogdon, and Murray

The Portland Trail Blazers are traveling back from the NBA All-Star Break, ready to resume their regular-season schedule against the Denver Nuggets on Friday evening. As their 15-39 record indicates, plenty has gone wrong for the Blazers this season. A few silver linings decorate the clouds too.

Over the next couple days, we’re going to be grading Portland’s players for the first half (and a bit more) of the season, looking at who’s excelled, who’s stumbled, and everything in between.

Here are a couple of things you need to know:

I hate grading. I find it presumptuous. But it’s a universally-known way to convey basic ideas, so we’re going to stoop to using the convention here. If all you take away from the exercise is, “Dave gave so-and-so a B-,” then you’re probably concentrating on the wrong thing. The grades serve the explanation rather than the explanation justifying the grade. To provide necessary nuance, I’m going to provide two grades. One is absolute, gauging the player in the abstract, without intervening context or feelings. This is the, “Here’s the test, that’s what you got, so that’s your grade,” kind of analysis. You either do it or you don’t, period. The second grade will be more on a curve, taking into account expectations, improvement, and other context clues that might modify the first.

One way to look at it is that we’re grading players by NBA standards and in their Trail Blazers environment, two different outlooks. Another might be, “There’s plenty of reason to love this player in Portland but you still can’t trade him for much more than second-round picks.” You’ll get the idea as we go along.

Shaedon Sharpe

Stats: 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists in 33.1 minutes per game over 32 appearances, shooting 40.6% from the floor, 33.3% from the three-point arc

Absolute Grade: C+

Weighted Curve: B+

The artificial ceiling above Shaedon Sharpe got demolished this year. Trading Damian Lillard in the off-season, the Blazers took a wrecking ball to their foundational structure, leaving open sky above their roster of young hopefuls. Nobody on the team started the season with an inherent right to minutes, shots, or even role. If a burgeoning star stands in the fold, this is the time to show it.

Sharpe has as good of a claim as any to upward mobility, better ability than most to leap from an uneven floor. Head Coach Chauncey Billups has given him minutes, instructions, and goals to achieve along the way.

Many of those, Sharpe has fulfilled. He’s proven himself a good rebounder. His ability to close to the arc on defense is downright scary. His commitment to both should be noted.

Shooting percentages have lagged behind. Sharpe remains a poor shooter overall, mediocre from distance. His per-minute turnovers have risen significantly with more responsibility, not a good sign.

The elephant in the Yugo for Sharpe has been his ongoing, seemingly chronic injuries. He’s appeared in only 32 of 54 potential games, some of those at less than full strength. Just when he should be soaring, he’s in street clothes.

Sharpe’s rookie year was a developmental season. He played no college ball. He learned on the job in the NBA. His growth indicates that the learning process is well underway, to the good. But it’s hard to regard this year as complete without Sharpe progressing on a normal career path. We don’t know that much more about him right now than we did at the start of the season. For a player with nothing but questions to answer, that’s an issue.

Malcolm Brogdon

Stats: 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game over 39 appearances, shooting 44.0% from the floor, 41.2% from the three-point arc

Absolute Grade: A-

Weighted Curve: A+

Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, is exceeding his production year-over-year in most every category save shooting percentages, which have dropped off steeply. Perspective: he still shoots 44% from the field and 41% from the arc. The latter mark leads the team.

That’s about all you need to know about Brogdon’s tangible performance. The Blazers knew they were getting a good player when they traded Jrue Holiday to the Celtics for Brogdon, Robert Williams III, and picks. They actually got a great one.

Brogdon’s intangibles push his performance over the top. His sense of timing is impeccable. He facilitates and takes over the ball with near-equal ease. His presence steadies the team in a way no other current player does. He’s not just an extension of the coach on the floor, but a mental/emotional massage therapist for whatever lineup he’s asked to play with.

For all these reasons, Brogdon’s contributions rank superlatively. It’s hard to argue with anything he does. Whether he remains with the team or gets traded over the summer, he stands among the team’s most valuable assets.

Kris Murray

Stats: 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game over 34 appearances, shooting 40.7% from the floor, 32.2% from the three-point arc

Absolute Grade: D+

Weighted Curve: C+

Kris Murray was a little bit of a project, drafted 23rd overall in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Iowa. Anecdotally, he has a good sense of spacing, finding scoring seams for open shots. His three-point shot is impressive...sometimes. The anecdotes fall apart when you consider his overall 41% success rate from the field, 32.2% from the arc. Murray has been an intermittent, opportunity-based player, not a steady contributor.

Murray suffers from Portland’s current logjam of inexperienced wings. He’s competing with Toumani Camara and Rayan Rupert for minutes behind veterans like Matisse Thybulle and Jerami Grant. Murray isn’t winning the former battle, let alone the latter one.

Mid-to-late first-round picks are, by nature, speculative. Murray has plenty of time to develop. So far, there’s no reason to look at him as anything other than a project. He’ll need to stand out, or at least perform more consistently, before we can say he matters.

Tune in tomorrow for more grades and analysis!