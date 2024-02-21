Grading the Trail Blazers at the All-Star Break: Scoot, Grant, and Reath

The Portland Trail Blazers are traveling back from the NBA All-Star Break, ready to resume their regular-season schedule against the Denver Nuggets on Friday evening. As their 15-39 record indicates, plenty has gone wrong for the Blazers this season. A few silver linings decorate the clouds too.

Over the next couple days, we’re going to be grading Portland’s players for the first half (and a bit more) of the season, looking at who’s excelled, who’s stumbled, and everything in between.

Here are a couple of things you need to know:

I hate grading. I find it presumptuous. But it’s a universally-known way to convey basic ideas, so we’re going to stoop to using the convention here. If all you take away from the exercise is, “Dave gave so-and-so a B-,” then you’re probably concentrating on the wrong thing. The grades serve the explanation rather than the explanation justifying the grade. To provide necessary nuance, I’m going to provide two grades. One is absolute, gauging the player in the abstract, without intervening context or feelings. This is the, “Here’s the test, that’s what you got, so that’s your grade,” kind of analysis. You either do it or you don’t, period. The second grade will be more on a curve, taking into account expectations, improvement, and other context clues that might modify the first.

One way to look at it is that we’re grading players by NBA standards and in their Trail Blazers environment, two different outlooks. Another might be, “There’s plenty of reason to love this player in Portland but you still can’t trade him for much more than second-round picks.” You’ll get the idea as we go along.

Scoot Henderson

Stats: 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 turnovers in 27.0 minutes per game over 43 appearances.

Absolute Grade: D

Weighted Curve: C+

Scoot Henderson was touted as a potential first-overall selection when the Trail Blazers picked him third in the 2023 NBA Draft. Fresh out of the G League Ignite, He was expected to take the league by storm with his mix of athleticism, passing, and at-the-rim finishing.

Instead Henderson and the Blazers suffered through a two-month stretch early in the year that saw him shoot below 10% from the three-point arc and accumulate as many turnovers as assists.

Henderson has improved as the season has progressed. Following an injury and a stint on the bench, he has returned to the starting lineup. His shooting percentages have risen to 37.5% from the floor, 31.0% from distance. Those are bad numbers for your average point guard, but considering where Scoot started, they look like gold.

Let’s face it. Henderson is at least 60% of the reason we need to have two categories of grades for the Blazers. If you hit CTRL-ALT-DEL on expectations for him right around the end of December, his growth has been promising. No less an authority than Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups has shown confidence, and even growing pride, in the young guard.

But if you go back to those stats—13 points on a team desperate for scoring, 4 turnovers per 36 minutes when the Blazers can’t afford any, shooting accuracy of an inebriated Imperial Stormtrooper—Henderson still isn’t cutting it as a mid-round pick, let alone a franchise savior.

The jury’s still out. Scoot has plenty of years to grow. Physicists among us could point out that momentum and direction determine reality just as much as any single point on the course. But that’s the kind of mental gymnastics you have to employ to open up hope for Henderson’s future. In the present, he hasn’t bowled over the league or the franchise yet.

Jerami Grant

Stats: 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists in 34.0 minutes per game over 47 appearances, shooting 45.6% from the floor, 40.3% from the three-point arc.

Absolute Grade: A

Weighted Curve: A

Jerami Grant currently stands tied with Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges as the 32nd most prolific scorer in the NBA. He averages slightly fewer rebounds and assists than Bridges, but he shoots a far higher percentage from distance. He’s one of 57 players whose three-point percentage rounds to 40% or higher. That during a season when he’s been tabbed as no lower than the second option by opposing defenses, often the first.

Grant is one of the few Blazers, maybe the only one, truly, who has excelled in absolute terms and not just the “good, for a Trail Blazer” sense. He’s played power forward and small, scored inside and out, prospered as a catch-and-shoot player, off the dribble, and in the post, hit game-winners and ceded same to teammates.

In a sense, the Jack of All Trades on a lousy team role accentuates Grant’s positives. High opportunity, low stakes play helps him cover up potential weaknesses. Is he able to take over games consistently? Can he lead a team to wins? Is his defense as good as speculated? We don’t have definitive answers to these questions.

That should not obscure Grant’s contributions to the Blazers this year, nor his potential desirability around the league. Any doubts tailing him after the Pistons let him go to Portland in 2022 for a first round pick and change have been more than answered. Grant is either the ultimate all-around role player or a true low-tier star. Given his cost and history, either one is just fine.

Duop Reath

Stats: 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game in 40 appearances, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.5% from the three-point arc.

Absolute Grade: B-

Weighted Curve: A+

If you had predicted at the beginning of the season that 27-year-old rookie Duop Reath would play in 40 games before the All-Star Break, earning himself a multi-year contract mid-season, we’d have advised you to throw your Magic 8-Ball in the microwave. Yet here we are.

Not only has Reath played, he’s fourth on the team in per-minute scoring among regular rotation players, second in blocks, and fourth in three-point percentage. The latter attribute gives the Blazers a floor-spreading threat at the five position that they sorely lack otherwise. Before Reath, opponents would simply back big men into the middle, bottling and throttling penetration attempts from Portland’s guards and wings, leaving the Blazers beholden to their semi-awful three-point shooting attack. Bringing defenders out to the perimeter not only opens up the floor for the guards, it leaves Portland’s forwards in a more even matchup for the offensive rebounds Coach Billups covets.

Throw in hustle and a willing spirit, and Reath is one of the nicer mid-minute bench players across the league and an absolute darling of a story in Portland.

Stay tuned for more grades and analysis coming today and tomorrow!