Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker has been linked to the Portland Trail Blazers before, so it should be no surprise that the division rival is lurking around in free agency rumors for Portland.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey writes that Horton-Tucker could be a fit for the Blazers in free agency this summer.

One more option in the “just needs the right situation” camp, THT has shown enough as a creator to backup Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon, and his 7’1” wingspan makes it possible to occasionally play him on the wing too.

It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to have both Horton-Tucker and Brogdon on the roster, especially if Scoot Henderson is going to start for the team moving forward. However, if the team found a new trade for Brogdon in the offseason, Horton-Tucker could be an interesting replacement as the team’s veteran backup point guard.

Horton-Tucker, 23, is averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Jazz this season. He’s making around $11 million this offseason, which is around what he should make in free agency this summer per year. If he signs a team-friendly contract with the Blazers, he could also be seen as a fair trade candidate at next year’s deadline when Portland will likely sell once again.

BE community, what do you think of the idea to sign Horton-Tucker this offseason? Chime off in the comments below.