Lakers’ Cam Reddish: Blazers Reunion Incoming?

The Portland Trail Blazers could look to bring a familiar face back to the team after a season away.

When Cam Reddish signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, it was a two-year contract with a player option for the 2024-25 season. In his brief 20-game stint with Portland last season, Reddish played some of the best basketball in his career, averaging 11 points per game while shooting just over 44 percent from the field.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey opines that a Reddish reunion could be in the cards.

Reddish has failed to live up to expectations at multiple stops now, but he’s 6’8”, still just 24, a solid athlete and a theoretical shooter. As a top-two recruit from his high school class, he might be worth one more flier.

This season with the Lakers, Reddish is averaging 6.7 points per game, but he hasn’t played since Jan. 23 with an ankle injury.

Reddish’s contract is worth just over $2.5 million for next season, so there’s reason to believe he could opt out of his deal with the Lakers to become a free agent. If he did that, a team that’s familiar with him could look to sign him, knowing a little more about what they will get from him.

Reddish represents a low-risk, high-reward player that could complement the team’s guards well on the wing. While his defense needs some improvement, Reddish is a scorer off the bench that could give Portland some juice in the second unit.