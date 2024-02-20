Former Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is looking for a new home after he was cut by the team earlier this month.

Hayes, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, could be a low-risk, high-reward option for teams looking to take a flier.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggests Hayes as a possible fit for the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s wild that a team as bad as the Portland Trail Blazers could be in the luxury tax next season, which would limit them to the taxpayer’s mid-level exception. Whether they make moves to get under or not, they’re in good shape to take some swings on players who didn’t live up to expectations in previous stops. Hayes obviously fits that description. And though the young core already features plenty of playmaking (or potential playmaking) from Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, I’m typically of the “the more passing, the better” philosophy.

While Hayes would only add to the Blazers’ logjam in the backcourt, he could be an interesting option for Portland as a potential backup for Scoot Henderson as the season winds down. Perhaps being coached by Chauncey Billups, a former Detroit guard himself, could revive the former lottery pick’s career.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

BE community, what do you think about the prospect of adding Hayes to Portland’s backcourt? Chime off in the comments below.