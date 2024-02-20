NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers After All-Star Break?

The Portland Trail Blazers are 15-39 through the All-Star Break.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 26 (previously No. 25)

The Blazers had a tough schedule and a bunch of injuries leading into the break. They’ve dropped (at least) six straight games for the third time this season. The Blazers climbed out of the basement in offensive efficiency a few weeks ago, but they’ll play seven of their first eight post-break games against teams that rank in the top 10 defensively. The one exception (Sunday) is their first of two meetings against Charlotte, with the Blazers currently 3-4 against the other five teams that come out of the break with fewer than 20 wins.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 27 (previously No. 25)

After their shocking win over the Bucks a few weeks ago, the Portland Trail Blazers have since lost six straight games. Coming out of the All-Star break, it doesn’t appear as if matters are going to get any better. Following a matchup with the Nuggets, the Blazers will play a red-hot Hornets team and then the Heat. The Trail Blazers then hit the road for three games, two of which will be against the Grizzlies. Portland is rebuilding right now and will have decisions to make on their veterans in Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon this summer.

Zach Harper, The Athletic: No. 28 (previously No. 26)