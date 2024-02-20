Blazers Ex Robert Reid Dies at 68

A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers has lost his battle with cancer.

Robert Reid, who played 13 years in the NBA and had a brief stop with the Blazers, passed away on Monday night. He was 68 years old.

Reid was drafted in the second round of the 1977 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, where he played until 1988. Reid then went on to play three more seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers traded for Reid in exchange for Richard Anderson before the start of the 1989-90 season, the year in which the team lost in the NBA Finals to the Detroit Pistons in five games.

However, Reid played just 12 games for the team and was waived in December. He ended up re-signing with the Hornets shortly after being waived.

You can read Reid’s full obituary from FOX 26 Houston here.