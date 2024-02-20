Blazers TV Viewership Declining Rapidly

The Portland Trail Blazers are 15-39 at the All-Star Break and the team has fallen mightily from their contending days with Damian Lillard at the helm.

But with Lillard traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and a bunch of new, fresh faces taking the court every night, the Blazers have lost interest when it comes to their viewership. Of course, cable-cutters are a big part of this decline as well as fewer households carry the ROOT Sports Northwest channel than in years past.

According to Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal, the Blazers have seen a sharp decline in viewership for ROOT Sports Northwest — 49 percent compared to last year.

The 49 percent decline is the worst year-over-year loss in the NBA this season. That’s different than most of the NBA, which is experiencing a rise in viewership, potentially due to the inclusion of the In-Season Tournament.

You can read the full SBJ article here.