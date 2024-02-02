The Portland Trail Blazers, along with the rest of the NBA, is less than a week away from the trade deadline.

The Blazers have a lot of ammo as a potential seller, and arguably their most valuable trade chip is veteran Jerami Grant, who leads the team in scoring.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggests a move that would send Grant to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody.

Grant is essentially the version of Wiggins that Golden State always hopes will show up but seldom sees anymore. Grant could be the second scoring option behind Curry and a valuable piece of its switch-heavy defense. As for Portland, Wiggins is (slightly) younger and (a decent amount) cheaper than Grant, and when both players are in a groove, there isn’t a lot of difference between them. So the Blazers might be shipping out Grant for a more cost-effective version of himself while also adding Moody, a 21-year-old who’s flashed serious three-and-D chops when given an opportunity to play.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

The Blazers signed Grant to a five-year deal over the offseason and have stated their intentions in wanting to keep him long-term as the prime veteran to help the younger players over the next few years. However, if they are going to get offers, they need to at least do their homework and consider it. That being said, any deal without future draft compensation for Grant should be an immediate no. It would take an absolute whale of an offer for Portland to think about moving Grant, and Wiggins and Moody isn’t close to enough.