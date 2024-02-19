Many people want Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe to be in next year’s Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, including a former teammate of his.

Jusuf Nurkic, who was traded by the Blazers to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Damian Lillard deal back in September, took to social media to urge Sharpe to participate.

U @ShaedonSharpe better be there next year!! U dominant at #SLAMDUNK

Sharpe was unable to participate in this year’s All-Star festivities as a result of his core muscle surgery earlier this month, but the young high-flier certainly has the capability of competing in the Dunk Contest in the future.

If Sharpe were to participate next year, he may have some stiff competition in Mac McClung, the G League guard who took home the win for the second year in a row on Saturday in Indianapolis.

If he were to participate, Sharpe would become just the seventh player in franchise history to compete in the Dunk Contest, joining Clyde Drexler (1984-85, 1987-89), Jerome Kersey (1986-89), James Robinson (1994), Rudy Fernandez (2009), Damian Lillard (2014) and Anfernee Simons (2021 champion).