Lawsuit Dropped Against Blazers Ex Jusuf Nurkic

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is no longer involved in a 2021 lawsuit against him for trespassing.

Nurkic revealed a letter sent to him by the plaintiff, Kent Seida.

The letter reads:

Dear Jusuf: I have decided to drop the lawsuit against you, and not appeal the court’s summary judgment ruling. I hope my decision will go a long way to restoring goodwill with you and your family. I regret blaming you for trespassing and dumping fallen tree limbs on my cattle farm. I know now that you had nothing to do with any of that. I also know that you love animals and would not do anything to cause them harm. To demonstrate my sincerity, I am making a $500 donation to the Jusuf Nurkic Foundation to support your ambitious international campaign to make a difference. Please accept this gesture from me and my entire family, including my sons David and Kent Jr. Sincerely, Kent R. Seida, Sr.

Nurkic was traded by the Blazers to the Phoenix Suns in September, but it appears he still remains part of the Portland community even after he is no longer playing here.