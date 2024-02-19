How Many Wins Will Blazers Get After All-Star Break?

The Portland Trail Blazers will play 28 games to finish out their season following the All-Star Break.

But for the 15-39 squad, how many wins will they accrue in the final stretch of the year?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley projected every team’s record for the rest of the season and believes that the Blazers will finish the season with an 8-20 finish, giving them a 23-59 overall record.

The Blazers went into the All-Star break amid their third losing streak of at least six games this season. Are we being too generous predicting eight more wins for this young team? Maybe. Then again, Portland has more established talent than you see in most rebuilders, in large part because it’s so new to the rebuilding process. There is near-All-Star volume in the stat sheets of Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant. Deandre Ayton is a former No. 1 pick who’s a walking double-double and capable of going 20-10 any night. A healthy Malcolm Brogdon is a rock-solid source of offensive efficiency. Then, throw in ascending wild cards like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe (who hopefully isn’t done after a recent core muscle surgery), and Portland should find its way to at least a handful more victories. It is not at all in jeopardy of losing the lottery-protected pick it owes Chicago, and it may not see any prospects in this class worth outright tanking to try and get.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

BE community, how many wins do you think the Blazers will rack up? Chime off in the comments below.