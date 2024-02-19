The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors didn’t lose often, but they did at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers on this day eight years ago.

In the victory, Damian Lillard made history, scoring a then-career-high 51 points as the Blazers won 137-105.

Here’s a look at the highlights from that game:

The game marks the first of 15 separate occasions in which Lillard scored 50 or more throughout his career with the Blazers.

Lillard led the Blazers to the playoffs later that season, where Portland defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in a six-game first round series. Then, they matched up once again with the Warriors, but fell to the eventual Western Conference champion in five games.

The Warriors then went on to infamously recover from a 3-1 deficit against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals before losing in seven games to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the historic 2016 NBA Finals.