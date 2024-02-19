Timberwolves Sign Mike Conley to Extension

A division rival of the Portland Trail Blazers is signing their point guard to a contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Minnesota Timberwolves G Mike Conley Jr. has agreed on a two-year $21 million extension, Steven Heumann and Jess Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The Timberwolves keep Conley Jr. out of summer free agency and in backcourt thru 2025-2026.

Conley, 36, is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 assists per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, helping them leap to the top of the Western Conference standings.

He’s played complementary basketball alongside Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, making him a valuable player for one of the best teams in the NBA.

Conley was drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies and played there until 2019 before he was traded to the Utah Jazz. In 3.5 seasons with the Jazz, Conley made an All-Star team in 2021 and helped Utah become the top seed in the West. Now, he’s doing the same with the Wolves.