The Brooklyn Nets are making a chance at the head coach position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Brooklyn Nets dismissed coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday morning, sources tell ESPN.

Vaughn, who turned 49 earlier this month, finished with a 64-65 record after just over a year serving as head coach. Vaughn had been with the Nets since 2016, serving under Kenny Atkinson and Steve Nash before taking over in the interim towards the start of last season.

A little more than a year ago, the Nets underwent a philosophical 180, trading away Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, forcing Vaughn to take over for a team that was entering a rebuild.

Even as the team began its new identity, they made the playoffs a year ago and are currently 2.5 games behind the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. However, a 50-point loss to the Boston Celtics was the final straw, and the team relieved Vaughn of his duties before the team returns to action for the second half of the season.