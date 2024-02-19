The Portland Trail Blazers had a short week due to the All-Star Break taking up the entire weekend. However, they were still able to play two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both of these games resulted in losses by double-digits.

Despite the pair of losses, there were some individual performances that stuck out during the games. This week’s Blazer of the week is Toumani Camara.

Camara played both games this week in the starting lineup, the first time he started every game during a week in almost a month. His return to the starters came with plenty of success, to the tune of 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He achieved these numbers while shooting an ultra-efficient 83.3 percent from the field. He also made all three of his attempts from behind the arc.

The second-round rookie has played well above his draft position so far this season, and this week was no exception. His performance on offense helped the Blazers put points on the board in the two contests where he ranked as the fourth and third scorer in the first and second games respectively. His offensive production mostly comes off of assists rather than his own creation, and his efficiency in that role during the week was incredible.

The host of injuries that Portland has suffered to their lineup has forced other players to step up in the absence of some of the key contributors. Camara has proven time and time again that he can be relied on as someone who will step up his game when necessary.

His defense has been his main calling card this season, although it was his offense getting most of the attention this week. He consistently guards some of the best players on teams that the Blazers match up with and is near the top of the league in all-stars defended.

This week it was Karl Anthony-Towns that Camara had to try and slow down. Towns recorded just 13 points in the first game of the week on an inefficient 2 of 7 from the field. The second game saw him put up 23 points on a better percentage, but his overall offensive impact was limited this week more than usual.

The honorable mention for this week is Dalano Banton.

Banton made his debut as a Blazer last week, but had his best game in his short tenure in the first contest against the Timberwolves. He scored 16 points and added five rebounds and three assists. He has shown already that he can be a reliable backup when players miss time, filling in this week in the absence of Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe. His second performance this week was quieter, just four points, but he played solid defense and was able to record two steals in the game. Banton came over during the trade deadline and was able to immediately find himself a role in the injured Portland lineup. As he continues to get more comfortable in the Blazers system, he could see his numbers and playing time increase even when normal rotational guards return.

