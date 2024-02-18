Damian Lillard wins All-Star Game MVP Trophy as East beats West

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard checked off another item on the career bucket list, winning the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP Trophy in Indianapolis tonight. Lillard scored a team-high 39 points to help the Eastern Conference All-Stars blow out the Western Conference side 211-186.

Lillard shot 14-26 from the field, doing most of his damage with 11-23 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Those 11 makes included not one, but two 3-point bombs from the halfcourt line, and many more makes from the more customary Logo Lillard range. Lillard also tallied six assists, three rebounds a steal.

DAME CASUALLY PULLING UP FROM HALFCOURT pic.twitter.com/I0hxwT6JF9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2024

DAMIAN LILLARD MAKES HIS SECOND HALF COURT SHOT pic.twitter.com/VcBXyOwEG7 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 19, 2024

Despite Lillard’s great performance in the exhibition, the announcement of his MVP win was met by audible boos within the arena. The Indianapolis crowd was hoping hometown hero Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers would bring home the award. Competing alongside Lillard, Haliburton put up 32 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while shooting 11-15 from the field, including 10-14 on 3s.

With Lillard, Haliburton and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown all going for over 30 points, the Eastern Conference All-Star team eclipsed the All-Star Game record for points in a game with 211. The previous record was 196.

On the Western Conference side, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 50 points on 23-35 shooting from the field. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points on 12-16 shooting. LeBron James, making a record-breaking 20th appearance in the All-Star Game, scored eight points in 14 minutes.

As the score indicated, the actual game was a royal snooze fest. The defense was nonexistent as players from both sides took turns jogging into uncontested 3-pointers for 48 minutes. The fact the Eastern Conference side went up by double-digits in the second quarter and never looked back only made matters worse. The lack of entertainment provided by the All-Star Game shouldn’t come as much of a surprise though; it’s been like this for years.

I imagine the comment section may divulge into discourse and negative reviews about the product of the All-Star Game. To that thought, I say, take it away, dear readers!