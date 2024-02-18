Rip City Remix guard Ashton Hagans helps team win G League Next Up Game final

The NBA G League Next Up Game, the G League’s version of the All-Star game, took place in Indianapolis on Sunday. The event unfolded in a mini-tournament that divided the G League’s best players among four teams, setting the stage for two semifinal games and a championship.

Rip City Remix guard Ashton Hagans, who also appeared in four games this season for the Portland Trail Blazers, participated in the tournament as a member of Team EarnYourLeisure.

Hagans helped the squad win its semifinal matchup against TeamStrictlyBBall 30-27 (the games featured a first-to-30-points format). Then Hagans and TeamEarnYourLeisure defeated Team BallIsLife 30-21 in the tournament final.

In the semifinal, Hagans scored five points on 2-4 shooting from the field, including 1-2 on 3-pointers, while also tallying three steals, two assists and one rebound. In the championship, Hagans registered six points and two rebounds while shooting 2-3 from the field. All of Hagans’ points in the final came from long distance.

Hagans’ teammate, Trevelin Queen, won the MVP award for the event. Queen, a member of the Orlando Magic and its G League affiliate the Osceola Magic, scored six points in the semifinal and led the team with eight points in the final.

Other familiar faces competing in the tournament included former Blazer Skal Labissiere, Luka Garza of Blazers Summer League fame, Matas Buzelis, a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and Adama Sanogo, who won the 2023 Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player as a player for the University of Connecticut.

The Blazers signed Hagans to a 10-day contract on Feb. 8. After Portland’s signing of Duop Reath on Friday put the roster to the 15-player limit, it appears Hagans will be returning to his regular role with the Remix after the All-Star break.