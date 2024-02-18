NBA All-Star Game Discussion Thread

NBA All-Star Weekend’s final event, the NBA All-Star Game, is almost ready to tip off from Indianapolis. The event will feature the biggest names in the sport as they take the court for a return to the old West-versus-East All-Star format.

While, unfortunately, no Portland Trail Blazers will participate in the event this year, it’ll still hopefully showcase a lot of fun and just enough defense to make the Sunday showdown an entertaining one. Former Blazer Damian Lillard, now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, is also slated to make his first All-Star Game start tonight on the Eastern Conference side. So come talk about that and all the action in tonight’s Game Day Thread!

This is your Game Day Open Thread. Feel free to talk about the action with fellow readers here!

Here’s the info for the evening and the rosters for each side. Site conversational rules follow.

Eastern Conference All-Stars vs. Western Conference All-Stars

Sun. Feb. 18 - 5:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: TNT, Max (formerly HBO Max)

East All-Stars

West All-Stars

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

