NBA All-Star Game Discussion Thread

NBA All-Star Weekend’s final event, the NBA All-Star Game, is almost ready to tip off from Indianapolis. The event will feature the biggest names in the sport as they take the court for a return to the old West-versus-East All-Star format.
While, unfortunately, no Portland Trail Blazers will participate in the event this year, it’ll still hopefully showcase a lot of fun and just enough defense to make the Sunday showdown an entertaining one. Former Blazer Damian Lillard, now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, is also slated to make his first All-Star Game start tonight on the Eastern Conference side. So come talk about that and all the action in tonight’s Game Day Thread!
This is your Game Day Open Thread. Feel free to talk about the action with fellow readers here!
Here’s the info for the evening and the rosters for each side. Site conversational rules follow.
Eastern Conference All-Stars vs. Western Conference All-Stars
Sun. Feb. 18 - 5:00pm Pacific
How to watch on TV: TNT, Max (formerly HBO Max)
East All-Stars
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
West All-Stars
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Enjoy the game and the conversation!
