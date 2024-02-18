Anfernee Simons among NBA players to wear Sabrina Ionescu signature shoes

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu set the sports world abuzz on NBA All-Star Saturday Night with her performance in a head-to-head 3-point shootout with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

While the New York Liberty star didn’t top Curry’s score of 29, Ionescu presented quite the challenge for the all-time shooting great in one of the most exciting and freshest events NBA All-Star Weekend has featured in years. Ionescu tallied 26 points, the same score Damian Lillard produced to win the men’s 3-point shootout earlier in the evening.

Before Ionescu took center stage in the NBA world on Saturday, her signature sneakers, the Sabrina 1 from Nike, have made frequent appearances on NBA courts all season. As reported in a recent feature piece by The Athletic’s James Boyd (subscription required), the Sabrina 1s have amassed an impressive fandom among NBA players who wear them regularly, including Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons also wears the Sabrina 1. As a fellow Nike athlete who is represented by the same agency as Ionescu, Simons said he wasn’t nudged by anyone to wear Ionescu’s sneakers. Picking them was ‘an easy decision’ simply because he likes them, which for Ionescu is one of the most gratifying parts of the Sabrina 1’s growing popularity. ‘We didn’t ask anyone to wear the shoe or try the shoe,’ Ionescu said. ‘It was their ask in wanting to wear the shoe. It’s something that I could’ve never dreamt of, being able to see it on TV almost every single night there’s an NBA game. There’s usually at least one person wearing them.’

Alongside Simons, NBA players mentioned in the piece who regularly wear the sneakers included Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, among others.

Perhaps, the crossover effect of the sneakers to the NBA was best summed up this weekend by Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II, who discussed how excited he was to meet Ionescu at the All-Star festivities in Indianapolis.

"Thank you for wearing my shoes."

"Thank you for making them that comfortable."



This Dereck Lively II and Sabrina Ionescu interaction pic.twitter.com/XdhQecEtPP — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

One would imagine the popular shoes will receive a boost in sales around the country following Ionescu’s Saturday night performance.