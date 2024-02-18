This day in history: Blazers fire Mike Schuler, name Rick Adelman interim head coach

On this day 35 years ago, Feb. 18, 1989, the Portland Trail Blazers made a key organizational change. After Blazers head coach Mike Schuler started his third season at the helm 25-22, the Blazers fired Schuler and named assistant Rick Adelman as the interim head coach.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, @77blazers, a true Blazers historian and great follow for any Blazers fan on the social media platform, brought attention to the anniversary. In one of the newspaper clippings the account shared from the date, Reid English of the Statesman Journal cited a strained relationship between Schuler and players as the primary reason for his ousting.

Feb 18, 1989 - The @trailblazers fire head coach #MikeSchuler and name #RickAdelman as his interim replacement.



Hired in 1986 to replace #JackRamsay, Schuler promptly led the #Blazers to 49 wins and earned the 1987 @NBA Coach-of-the-Year award. Schuler led the Blazers to 53 wins… pic.twitter.com/EO0AxjDAkZ — Blazers History (@77Blazers) February 18, 2024

Yet, it was a lack of communication with the players, including difficulties between Schuler and the team’s star player, Clyde Drexler, and the team’s steady decline that got him fired. Drexler said: ‘We definitely haven’t been playing up to our potential. Something had to be done.’

Schuler, the replacement of legendary Blazers coach Jack Ramsay, won NBA Coach of the Year in 1987 and went 179-159 during his Portland tenure.

Adelman, of course, went on to great success with the Blazers, coaching the franchise through the 1993-94 season. During his more than five seasons with the Blazers, Adelman amassed a 291-154 record, good enough to give him the third most wins in franchise history behind Ramsay (453 wins) and Terry Stotts (402 wins). Most famously, Adelman coached the Blazers to NBA Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992.

Adelman enjoyed a 23-year NBA head coaching career, including tenures with five different teams. He retired in 2014 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.