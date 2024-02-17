 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trail Blazers Used Cap Exception to Sign Duop Reath

We now know how Portland fit the center onto their ledger.

By Dave Deckard
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers made minor waves yesterday, converting 27-year-old center Duop Reath from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal for three-years. One of the main questions: how did they manage it financially mid-season?

This afternoon NBA cap guru Bobby Marks answered that question, indicating that Portland used part of their non-taxpayer mid-level exception to secure Reath.

Portland used $1.95M of their non-tax mid level exception to sign Duop Reath.

They are now $1.3M below the luxury tax.

The Reath first year salary was 5 times more than the veteran minimum with a player having 0 years of service.

Reath is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds so far this season for the Blazers. The rookie has played in 40 games, starting 11.

