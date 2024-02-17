What’s the Best NBA All-Star Saturday Night Event?

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us. Many fans consider Saturday night’s events—the three-point shootout, the slam dunk contest, and the skills challenge—just as entertaining as the actual All-Star Game on Sunday.
We’ll open a thread for you to discuss the festivities this evening, but before we do so, here’s a few questions for you to chew over and comment on.
- What is the best All-Star Saturday Night event in your view?
- What All-Star Saturday Night performances stick out in your memory as pinnacles? Which skills, three-point, or slam dunk competitions do you remember most?
- What is the single best Trail Blazers performance in one of these events?
Share your thoughts below as we await the evening!
