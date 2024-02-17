 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blazers GM Joe Cronin and Mike Schmitz Watch Alex Sarr Play

Portland is sniffing out future prospects.

By Dave Deckard
NBL Rd 20 - Tasmania Jackjumpers v Perth Wildcats Photo by Simon Sturzaker/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin and Assistant General Manager Mike Schmitz are scouting French center Alexandre Sarr. The 7’1 pivot is playing in Australia, and as the Australian NBL league’s “X” account pointed out, ESPN cameras caught Portland’s brass checking him out.

Sarr, currently 18, is pegged as the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by many mock draft sites. CBS Sports describes him as, “A 7-1, high-energy, versatile frontcourt prospect from France who can switch onto smaller players and also rim-protect.”

With a 15-39 record, the Blazers currently stand fifth-worst in the NBA. If the season ended today, they’d have a 10.5% chance of drawing the first-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery.

