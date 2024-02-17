NBA All-Star Saturday Night Open Thread

NBA All-Star Saturday Night is getting underway soon! This is your open thread with the schedule of events, participants, and our ever-present comment section for you to talk about the festivities with friends and fellow readers.

The event will begin at 5:00 PM, Pacific, televised on TNT.

Here’s the order of the evening.

Kia Skills Challenge

A timed event measuring dribbling, passing, and shooting skills pitting three teams of three against each other.

Team Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers), Myles Turner (Pacers)

Team Top Picks

Paolo Banchero (Magic), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

Team All-Stars

Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Trae Young (Hawks)

Starry Three-Point Contest

The classic three-point marksmanship test, with a couple of logo balls thrown in.

Participants

Malik Beasley (Bucks)

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Damian Lillard (Bucks)

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Trae Young (Hawks)

Steph vs. Sabrina Three-Point Contest

A one-on-one matchup between NBA all-time three-point leader and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and WNBA single-season three-point record holder and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. The duel will follow standard STARRY 3-Point Contest rules. Curry will shoot from the NBA 3-point line with NBA basketballs, and Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line with WNBA basketballs.

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

The big slammin’ finale, testing creativity and athleticism.

Participants

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat)

Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic)

Jacob Toppin (Knicks)

Have fun chatting about the events tonight!