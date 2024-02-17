Blazers Second-Rounders Shine in Tough Season

Inexperience, injuries and inconsistency have largely summed up the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2023-24 campaign. The trio of descriptors should be no surprise to even the most casual of watchers given the moves made by the front office throughout the offseason.

Featuring 12 players under 25 years of age, with 6 rookies and 4 sophomores, the Blazers own one of the NBA’s youngest rosters. Regardless of how good the talent might be, a 15-39 record at the All Star break feels about right given the youth and inexperience on the roster.

As far as injuries go, 15 Blazers have missed a cumulative 191 games this season, second worst to only the Memphis Grizzlies. Robert Williams III (47 games), Anfernee Simons (23) and Shaedon Sharpe (22) have missed the most.

Coach Chauncey Billups has consequently put out 28 different starting units through 54 games. This lack of continuity and consistency combined with the youth and the busy medical room would never have been a recipe for a winning season.

But there have still been good stories. Duop Reath’s arrived after years battling contract to contract in lesser leagues around the world. Anfernee Simons’ continued offensive dominance and Jerami Grant shouldering the offense when called upon have also highlighted the season. Deandre Ayton has found some of the form he displayed during the 2021 NBA Finals, Scoot Henderson has started to show promise and young guys like Kris Murray have gotten up to speed.

But if you’re asking me to pick the most pleasing aspect of the season, it has to be Jabari Walker and Toumani Camara, two second-round picks who've proven they belong in the NBA.

The two frontcourt players have each enjoyed time in the Blazers starting unit. Not because they are future stars, destined for All Star glory. They’re role players, incredibly self-aware considering their time in the league. They know how far their talent level will take them and have leaned on their respective strengths to contribute in real NBA minutes.

The pre-draft limelight avoided the pair like the plague, perhaps because of the schools they attended or their lack of any perceived standout skill. Walker, in particular, somehow dodged attention despite being the son of former champion Los Angeles Lakers power forward Samaki.

Despite that, the duo look set to enjoy long NBA careers, shining brighter than a lot of the guys taken before them. But what has made them shine in Portland on a team where wins are few and unknowns are plentiful?

Jabari Walker

The former Colorado forward was taken with the second last pick in 2022 with little fanfare leading into the draft. Much has been said about his impressive 2022 Summer League performance and the early glimpses of talent we saw during his rookie year.

Entering the 2023-24 season, pundits suggested Walker was due increased court time, likely serving as Jerami Grant’s primary backup at the four. The big-bodied forward had shown enough in year one and with the Blazers leaning into a re-build, there’d certainly be more opportunity. He’d also shown some affinity for playing minutes as a small-ball five, using his quick feet and bulky frame to stay in front of some of the league’s more gargantuan big men.

Unfortunately for Walker, a surprise development had postponed his opportunity. Rookie Camara had impressed through the preseason and nine games into the season had supplanted Matisse Thybulle as starting small forward.

Where previously Walker might have been second or third off the bench, he was struggling for real rotation minutes with his playing time best described as erratic through November.

But even through those inconsistent minutes, Walker’s ability to make things happen out of pure effort remained ready.

After the Blazers’ horrific seven-game road trip at the start of January and corresponding lull in Camara's output, Billups made Walker a starter, pushing Jerami Grant to small forward.

I’m not suggesting this was that one decision that changed the Blazers’ fortunes, but Walker's hustle and knack for rebounds changed the Blazers on both sides of the ball. They went on to win five of their next 10 games with Walker pulling in boards, defending at a high level, scoring in a variety of ways and securing second-chance points.

Though Camara has returned to the starting unit in recent days, Walker has shown his worth in a bigger role.

Through 50 games this season, Walker has started 14, averaging 8.3 points on 27.6 percent from three, 6.4 boards, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks. Lineups including Walker rank in the 94th percentile for offensive rebounding. He also ranks 41st among bigs in defensive rebounding.

Toumani Camara

We all know the story. Camara was initially thought to have been a throw-in to make the money work in the deal that saw Damian Lillard sent to the Milwaukee Bucks and Deandre Ayton to Portland.

But Camara has been much more than that. The Belgian spent four years in the college system before being taken with the 52nd pick by the Phoenix Suns in June. His star began to rise during Blazers training camp when the daily reports included snippets of his contribution and intensity.

As mentioned above, it took only nine games before Billups inserted him into the starting lineup. Camara's defensive instincts and tenacity have been a revelation for the up and down Blazers. A rookie being called upon to guard the opposing team’s best offensive player.

If he can harness the ability to combine maintained defensive effort without fouling, I wouldn’t be shocked if he made an NBA All-Defensive Team in two or three years. Camara has clearly got the ability to guard positions one-through-four and, in some cases and for short periods, fives.

Camara’s offense has been less reliable, a work in progress. The Blazers are set to invest time in refining his shot and offensive instincts over the next few years. Through 53 games this season, including 33 starts, Camara has averaged 7.0 points on 30.8 percent from three, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks. Among forwards, Camara ranks ninth in steal rate, seventh in offensive rebounding.

Conclusion

The Blazers will spend the next couple of seasons taking calculated flyers on young players who initially don’t reach the level of lottery prospect. For every Shaedon Sharpe you need a Toumani Camara and Jabari Walker to do the dirty work. The front office’s strike rate probably increases further with the likes of Mike Schmitz serving as an Assistant General Manager.

The fact that they’ve found two rotation players/fringe starters, selected in the 50s in consecutive drafts, bodes well for how swiftly the Blazers rebuild might run. Walker and Camara know their strengths and thrive on fulfilling roles, offering stability and consistency within their own capabilities.