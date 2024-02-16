Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups Named Hall of Fame Finalist

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame released the finalists for the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees. Portland Trail Blazers head coach, and former NBA Finals MVP and multiple-time all-star, Chauncey Billups is one of the headliners.

Billups is one of 14 nominees in this year’s class. Joining Billups as former NBA players up for nomination are Vince Carter, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis and Dick Barnett.

The other player nominated this year is Seimone Augustus, a former WNBA player who was selected to eight all-star games and won four WNBA Championships.

Multiple former college coaches are up for Hall of Fame enshrinement. These include Bo Ryan, a former coach for Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team, Marian Washington who coached the Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team and Harley Redin who coached Wayland Baptist University’s women’s basketball team. Charles Smith, who coached Peabody Magnet High School and is the winningest high school coach in Louisianna history, is also nominated.

Michele Timms, a former player for the Australian women’s national team, was nominated for her international career.

Rounding out the list of nominees are Doug Collins who is being nominated for his time as a coach and broadcaster, Herb Simon for his time as the owner of the Indiana Pacers and Jerry West who is being nominated for his work as an executive. West has already earned his spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame for his time as a player.

These 14 candidates will be reviewed by the Honors Committee, and those selected to make the Basketball Hall of Fame will be announced on April 6.