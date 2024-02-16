NBA Rising Stars Challenge Discussion Thread

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is taking part in tonight’s Rising Stars Challenge for Team Tamika Catchings.

This is your Game Day discussion thread, open for all your conversational needs. Be sure to enjoy the conversation and stay tuned after the game for recaps and analysis!

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

NBA Rising Stars Challenge - Fri. Feb. 16 - 6:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: TNT, MAX App

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

Here’s a look at the teams:

Team Pau Gasol

Team Tamika Catchings

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Jaden Ivey ( Detroit Pistons )

) Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

Keyonte George ( Utah Jazz )

) Vince Williams Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Team Jalen Rose

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)

Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)

Dereck Lively II ( Dallas Mavericks )

) Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Team Detlef Schrempf

Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)

Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

Ron Holland (G League Ignite)

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)

Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!