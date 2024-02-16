Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson started his first game in a month in Thursday’s 128-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was Henderson’s 16th start of the season, but he’s expected to have many more starts coming his way. Coach Chauncey Billups confirmed on Thursday that he would be in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, according to Rose Garden Report insider Sean Highkin.

Billups says as it stands right now, Scoot will be in the starting lineup “for the rest of the season.” — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 16, 2024

In 16 starts this season, Henderson is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 assists per game. Last night against the Timberwolves, Henderson scored 15 points and dished out four assists.

With Shaedon Sharpe having undergone surgery, a space in the starting lineup is vacant, and it is in the Blazers’ best interest to put Henderson there. Scoot is the ground zero of the Blazers’ rebuild plans, and they need to figure out what they have in him as soon as possible.

A lot of eggs are in Henderson’s basket, but with Anfernee Simons likely starting alongside him, the Blazers need to figure out if the two can coexist in the same lineup or not. If they can, that only helps Portland’s cause. If not, then the Blazers need to figure out some kind of solution.

Henderson is taking part in tonight’s Rising Stars Challenge as part of All-Star Weekend. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on TNT.