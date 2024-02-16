The Portland Trail Blazers are making a slight change to their roster, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Trail Blazers are signing two-way center Duop Reath on a new three-year standard NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Reath — who has averaged 8.9 points this season — has had a remarkable path to landing in the Blazers frontline rotation and the security of this new deal. Reath fled the South Sudan for Australia at 9, had a stop at LSU and played pro ball overseas in Lebanon, China, Serbia and Australia before landing a two-way deal with Blazers.

Reath, a 27-year-old rookie, has been one of the biggest surprises for the Blazers this season. He’s played 40 games for Portland so far this year, 10 away from the limit any two-way player can participate in one season.

Reath is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds so far this season for the Blazers.

By moving Reath onto the main roster, it opens up a two-way spot for the Blazers that they can use on another player, whether he currently plays for the Rip City Remix or elsewhere.