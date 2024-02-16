The Portland Trail Blazers are taking some time off with the All-Star Break, and rookie Toumani Camara believes it is going to help the team out tremendously.

“It’s a very long season,” Camara said after Thursday night’s loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “That was probably my my biggest takeaway. 82 games, you don’t really realize how long it is. I think it’s just how much you got to take care of your body, how much you got to take care of your health, mental health also. I think this break is going to help us as a team [to] be able to take a little bit of time off the game and just rebuild.”

Camara is one of many Blazers on the roster unfamiliar with the idea of playing such a long season. He played in 34 games in each of his two seasons at Georgia, and he’s already started 33 games for the Blazers in his rookie season alone.

That doesn’t count for the 20 appearances he’s made off the bench this season, nor the 28 games the Blazers have left on their schedule.

It’s a very long season, and the Blazers will continue to feel that as the campaign rolls on. But with the All-Star Break this week, Portland will have a major opportunity to rest up and get their bodies ready for the stretch run of the season.

The Blazers’ next game is set for next Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT at the Moda Center.