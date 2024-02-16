NBA Mock Draft: Who Do Blazers Take at No. 5?

The Portland Trail Blazers are due for a bounty of picks in this year’s NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman compiled a full two-round mock draft where the Blazers had the No. 5 overall pick amongst four selections. Here’s a look at who the team took:

No. 5 pick Cody Williams, Colorado

There’s upside tied to Cody Williams’ two-way, jumbo-wing archetype. But it’s his 63.6 true shooting percentage that has made him so likable and potentially in the conversation at No. 1 overall. Even with a raw offensive game, he’s been ultra-efficient and productive by capitalizing within the flow of the Colorado offense. To average 14.0 points (on just 21.1 percentage usage) and still have so much room to improve as a ball-handler and shot-maker, creates the feeling of high-floor/high-ceiling. His slashing and finishing, spot-up shooting, passing and defense have each looked like translatable, easy-fit strengths. Teams willing to bet on him developing as a creator and pull-up threat may consider ranking Williams top three in this draft.

No. 13 pick (via Warriors) Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

The Portland Trail Blazers could use their second lottery pick on a potential defensive difference-maker in Donovan Clingan. Aside from the obvious shot-blocking he offers, he’s also moving well in pick-and-roll coverage. And though he hasn’t added anything new to his offensive repertoire, he can still add value as a low-post option, finisher and putback weapon with how he’s able to carve out space and create easy angles.

No. 34 pick (via Hornets) Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Oso Igodaro’s game can be summed up well by his double-double with five stocks and three assists against Georgetown this week. Interested NBA teams will be picturing an active big around the basket and a useful ball-handling passer who can cover ground defensively. He’s somewhat of an outlier, unlikely to offer much creation, shooting or rim protection, when typically teams expect one of those attributes in a big. Instead, it’s Ighodaro’s ability to give a frontcourt a different look that’s appealing, especially with his ability to operate as a playmaking power forward or center.

No. 39 pick (via Hawks) Adem Bona, UCLA

While the excitement over Adem Bona has died down, mostly due to a replicable archetype and no signs of exciting improvement, there should clearly be an NBA role for an athletic, high-motor 6’10” big who can finish, block shots and move defensively like he can. He has been more productive scoring in the post, but the 3.6 fouls and 2.5 turnovers (in just 26.6 minutes) highlight the big questions about his feel.

