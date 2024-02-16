 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch Blazers’ Scoot Henderson in Rising Stars Challenge

Scoot Henderson will represent the Portland Trail Blazers in tonight’s Rising Stars Challenge.

By Jeremy_Brener
2024 NBA All-Star - NBAE Media Circuit Portraits Photo by Michael LeBrecht/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is tonight, and Portland Trail Blazers fans have a lot to look forward to.

Scoot Henderson is part of Team Tamika Catchings, and we’ll hope he can take home the trophy to Rip City.

NBA Rising Stars Challenge - Fri. Feb. 16 - 6:00pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: TNT, MAX App

Here’s a look at the teams:

Team Pau Gasol

Team Tamika Catchings

  • Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
  • Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)
  • Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)
  • Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
  • Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)
  • Vince Williams Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Team Jalen Rose

  • Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)
  • Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)
  • Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)
  • Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Team Detlef Schrempf

  • Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)
  • Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)
  • Ron Holland (G League Ignite)
  • Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)
  • Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)
  • Oscar Tshiebwe (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)
  • Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

Italics determine a player who is a replacement.

