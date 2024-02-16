The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is tonight, and Portland Trail Blazers fans have a lot to look forward to.
Scoot Henderson is part of Team Tamika Catchings, and we’ll hope he can take home the trophy to Rip City.
NBA Rising Stars Challenge - Fri. Feb. 16 - 6:00pm Pacific
How to watch on TV: TNT, MAX App
Here’s a look at the teams:
Team Pau Gasol
- Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
- Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)
- Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)
- Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets)
- Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards)
Team Tamika Catchings
- Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
- Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)
- Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)
- Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
- Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)
- Vince Williams Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
Team Jalen Rose
- Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)
- Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)
- Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)
- Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)
Team Detlef Schrempf
- Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)
- Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)
- Ron Holland (G League Ignite)
- Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)
- Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)
- Oscar Tshiebwe (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)
- Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)
Italics determine a player who is a replacement.
