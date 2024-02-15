Trail Blazers Limp into All-Star Break with Loss to Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers played three quarters of decent, spirited basketball against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. They scored on the run, showed some scrappy defense, and got the most out of their role players. Unfortunately, that 36-minute stretch came after a first quarter in which they got blown out 44-14. Instead of fighting for a victory, Portland expended their energy trying to make the scoreboard not look so bad. It didn’t work. The Blazers lost 128-91. They’re now carrying a 15-39 record into NBA All-Star Weekend, 2024.

For the second straight night, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 34 points. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23. Minnesota dominated Portland inside with a 66-42 edge in paint points.

Jerami Grant led the Blazers with 20 and Scoot Henderson added 15.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

First Quarter

Toumani Camara started off the game hot for the Blazers, hitting a three and a layup. But that’s all the heat the Blazers had. They couldn’t hit anywhere else. Neither could the Timberwolves, at least for the first couple minutes. Then they rattled off a 10-0 run. By the 7:00 mark, Minnesota led 22-7, with 5 of Portland’s 7 having come in the first 80 seconds of play.

Ouch.

Unlike Tuesday night’s game, the Timberwolves had Portland on the run, They trounced the Blazers when the tempo got fast. That was incredibly bad news, as Minnesota’s halfcourt game was also superior to, and much smoother than, Portland’s. The ‘Wolves scored off of layups and the offensive glass. When they hit threes as well, it looked for all the world like Prince showed up at Open Mic Night.

The ‘Wolves had a 20-point lead by the 4:21 mark of the first. With just under 3:00 left, all five of their starters had at least 5 points and three of them were nearing double figures. Portland had 11 points. Total.

When the smoke cleared, the Blazers managed just 5-24, 20.8% shooting for the period. Minnesota shot 68.0%. Anthony Edwards had 13 points already. The ‘Wolves led 44-14.

Second Quarter

About 30 seconds into the second period, Anfernee Simons hit the 700th three-pointer of his young career. The Timberwolves hit that many in the first period, but Simons’ accomplishment still keyed a 7-0 run for the Blazers to start the period. The hot stretch for Portland helped them get back to just being doubled up, 48-24, with 9:10 remaining. Baby steps.

The good news was, Portland’s scoring kept up through the next few minutes. The bad news was, Minnesota’s did too. The ‘Wolves didn’t shoot that well, missing plenty of attempts in the lane, but they kept trying and trying and trying. Some of those shots were bound to fall. Portland’s percentage from the floor was WAY higher (5-8 as the midpoint of the quarter neared), but they also attempted far fewer. For perspective, at that same point, Minnesota had 9 attempts in the paint alone.

In typical Portland fashion, though, they just couldn’t let it go. A spate of transition attempts prompted a 12-2 run for the Blazers, causing the Timberwolves to call an “uh oh” timeout with 4:17 remaining and the score 57-40. A 17-point deficit doesn’t seem like anything to crow about, but keep in mind the Blazers started the quarter down 30.

The fast pace that spurred Portland’s comeback couldn’t last forever, though. The team tired and started missing shots. Turnovers and flat-footed defense followed. Anfernee Simons tried hit best to keep the points flowing, but not much else was working.

That’s ok, though. At least the Blazers didn’t allow the ‘Wolves to streak back ahead. At halftime Minnesota’s lead was just 15, 66-51.

Third Quarter

The third period started out in pedestrian fashion, with missed shots and made free throws dotting the landscape. Which team the grind favored depends on your perspective. The Blazers didn’t fall behind again, but they had a hard time making significant headway at that pace either.

Duop Reath tried to buck the trend by driving hard to the rim repeatedly, providing a spark of energy for his club. It worked. The Moda Center started buzzing. It exploded when Simons got a break-away into the lane, ran into Rudy Gobert, then dished to Camara for a layup. That cut the lead to 10, 73-63, with 7:52 remaining in the third.

On the next possession, the Blazers forced a 24-second violation. The Blazers had a chance to cut the lead to single digits for the first time since the opening of the game. They turned it over, but after another stiff defensive stand, Jerami Grant drew free throws on a put-back attempt. With 6:43 remaining, the Blazers were within 8. Forcing a Minnesota turnover in the backcourt right afterwards confirmed the impression. Portland was ready to take this game seriously.

That’s where the comeback stalled, though. Nickeil Alexander-Walker checked in and began to defend like his life depended on it. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards converted relatively easy buckets. With 4:46 left, the Blazers were back on their heels again. Head Coach Chauncey Billups called a timeout, down 81-65.

After the timeout, Scoot Henderson pushed the pace to some effect. The Blazers didn’t hit shots, but they played even more stiff defense and got the ball down the floor quickly for lightning attempts. Sadly, Edwards reemerged at exactly this juncture, puncturing Portland’s defense with brilliant, decisive moves. The more the Blazers missed, the faster Minnesota seemed to go. Behind their MVP candidate, they became a point-producing factory.

After closing the deficit to 8 points in the middle of the third, the Blazers had to endure a T-Wolf dunk-fest down the stretch. Reath hit a three in Portland’s last possession to save some respectability, but they still trailed 99-76 at the horn.

Fourth Quarter

Just 35 seconds into the fourth quarter Deandre Ayton, who had spent much of the night lunging at the Timberwolves’ centers. picked up his sixth foul with an arm hack trying to prevent a transition break. It left him with just 2 points and 4 rebounds on the night. and left Portland short a 7-footer against one of the biggest teams in the league.

Around that ejection bloomed a host of turnovers on both sides. I’ve seen loose meat sandwiches more orderly than the teams’ combined offenses in the early fourth. Once again, the ugly stalemate favored the team with the lead. A minute ticked by with each set of 2-3 offensive possessions. After a few came up dry, the clock became as much of an enemy as the ‘Wolves.

When Jaden McDaniels okie-doked Henderson on a break-away, diving past the rookie for a showboat dunk, the scoreboard read 107-79 with 7:40 remaining. Coach Billips gamely called another timeout, but it was evident the Blazers weren’t coming back.

Portland’s turnovers continued as the fourth quarter proceeded. Not only did the Timberwolves contain theirs, they converted Portland’s into three-point makes over a scattered defense. At that point, the margin ballooned back to first-quarter proportions and that was all she wrote. And all we wrote too.

Up Next

Stay tuned for analysis, coming soon!

Boxscore

The Blazers get to rest over the NBA All-Star Break. They resume regular-season play on Friday, February 23rd, welcoming the World Champion Denver Nuggets to the Moda Center at 7:00 PM, Pacific.