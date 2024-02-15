A Few Non-Trail-Blazers Mailbag Questions

Anyone who’s familiar with Blazer’s Edge knows that our Portland Trail Blazers-based Mailbag is one of the longest-enduring features on the site. Every week, at least a couple times a week, I tackle questions that you submit. I’m not able to get to all of them, because we go in-depth on each, but we cover the persistent and interesting topics.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

Now and again, I get questions that aren’t so Blazers-related. For fun, and because the Blazers face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight (and one of the questions touches on them), let’s cover a few of those today.

Dave, Who are your favorite non-Blazers right now? What players make the best stories for you? Jon

Two stand out. You have to love Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City. What a growth arc. He has a legit chance to earn the NBA MVP award this year. Mad respect. But Karl-Anthony Towns, whom we’ll see again tonight, is a hidden favorite.

When the Blazers and Timberwolves played Tuesday night, you probably didn’t notice KAT as much as Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. That’s not unusual this season. Towns has taken a huge step back from the ball and the spotlight, concentrating on excellent three-point shooting, facilitating, spreading the floor, and moving around defensively.

Towns had every right to remain the focal point in Minnesota’s offense. He has the tenure and track record individually. They just never found team success that way. This year, to make it work with Gobert and Edwards, he’s ceded that role. Suddenly, they’re the best team in the conference.

This development surprised me. Last year Towns and Gobert seemed like oil and antimatter. Edwards was like a pinwheel fan sticking out the side, twirliing prettily to no effect. This year the Timberwolves look imposing. They’re taking advantage of their talent and size instead of twisting in the wind.

That’s KAT. It takes a huge person to make that step. He could have earned near-max contracts for the duration of his career, scored all he wanted, and let the wins go. He would have retired a multimillionaire and potential Hall-of-Famer. He chose trust in his teammates and winning. That’s a big deal. Respect what he’s doing, and what’s going on there.

Dave, Still drinking energy drinks? What are your current faves? I remember years ago you wrote half a column about them. Niles

Unfortunately, yes. I’ve cut back though. I try to drink more water now. It helps with the running.

I still like white Monster Ultra Zero at a basic level. I also like Ghost 4 Swedish Fish. But my favorite nowadays is Reign Reignbow Sherbet. It’s pretty darn good for a low-calorie drink.

But kids, do as I say and not as I do. Energy drinks are bad for you. Don’t start them.

Dave, Is the podcast ever coming back? Where did it go? Larry G

Yes it is. Next week, in fact. Along with 2-3 others. One of our staffers, Cory, has professional expertise in the podcasting world. He’s pretty much convinced all of us to dust off our shows in a lineup that should get you content multiple days of the week. I’ll be doing my show solo with a new name. Watch for it after the All-Star Break.

As for where it went, the network de-emphasized podcast support, plus we had staff transitions, plus I needed a breather for a while. Combined, that led to a hiatus. But we needed the first half of the season to get a read on the team anyway. We should be able to come back now with better information and reads. It’ll be win-win.

Dave, Given what you do for a living, why don’t you include more faith talk here? Would SBNation disapprove? Julie

SBNation has never interfered with our site editorially in that way, nor would I ever give them a reason to. We’re here to provide the best Portland Trail Blazers content and discussion possible. That’s our mission and purpose. It’s a great one. It brings people together, speaks truth, inspires growth and creativity, and helps people understand more about the world they love. That’s sufficient in itself.

Too many people want to limit faith to certain places, times, and actions. I participate in those obvious expressions, sure. But if you can’t feel goodness, joy, compassion, and care in the things you do daily, those obvious, “set apart” moments don’t really matter much. I hope you absorb those things in the way we talk here, your experience with the site and its readers. If you do, that’s plenty. If you don’t, no amount of talk about other subjects is going to make up for it.

In the end, faith is closer to “trust” than any other English word we can conjure. I trust the people here and the process of the site. It has rewarded all of us a million times over since we began back in 2006. In itself, that’s a pretty faithful thing.

Dave, You mention wrestling and use wrestling analogies often. I know you’re a fan. What do you think of what’s going on now [editorial summary: both on-screen and off-screen stories]? Parker

The big off-screen story is repulsive, confirming some of the things that we suspected throughout the years. There are a couple of characters I won’t watch, even in archived form. One has been added to the list now.

On-screen, it’s incredible how the last few months have developed. For those catching up, a wrestler called Roman Reigns has held the main title for a couple years now, never knocked off his block. A returning crowd favorite, Cody Rhodes, was presumed to be the main contender at Wrestlemania 40 this year. But suddenly The Rock returned to the scene and stole the show. He also, presumably, was going to steal the main event spot from Cody, as the WWE likely figured he’d draw more eyes. But the crowd revolted, booing the most widely recognizable (and beloved) wrestler to ever take the stage in the history of forever. Overnight, the good guy became a villain.

Now, suddenly, there’s controversy. Will it be Rock, or will it be Cody?

The WWE handled this masterfully, having Reigns claim he wanted The Rock as his opponent. The two even hugged, citing their cultural and familial bonds. This set everyone into a super-frenzy. Then Cody took the stage and said, “Hell no!” to massive cheers. The confrontation hearkened back to the biggest face-offs of old...real classic Hogan and Attitude Era stuff.

So now, how does this resolve? We’ll all see together. But even creating this level of interest in the match and the primary players is astounding in this day and age.

In the edited part of the question, you asked how I thought it’d turn out. I don’t know, but I’ll take a stab at how I’d do it. Wrestling-averse folks, this is the last part of the Mailbag, so you can head on to other pursuits or buy a Blazer’s Edge Night ticket without missing anything.

The behind-the-scenes power struggle between HHH in the front office and The Rock on the new Board of Directors is a subtext to this story. HHH supports Cody, The Rock, presumably, himself. HHH has already said the buck stops with him and Cody-Reigns will be the main event at Wrestlemania.

I’d have The Rock push against that over the next few weeks, claiming the power of the board to overrule or replace HHH, forcing himself into the match. This would culminate a few weeks before Wrestlemania with the board chair making an announcement. They rely on Rocky for experience in the wrestling realm and respect his judgment, but the board is a collective, not a dictatorship. Plus they value HHH as a lead executive. Therefore they’ve decided to resolve the issue in a way aligned with Rock’s expertise and the WWE environment. Rock and Cody will headline Night One of Wrestlemania, with the winner to face Reigns in the culminating match of Night Two.

Reigns, Rock, and their Bloodline brethren will view this as a victory, but there will also be subtle tension between Reigns and Rocky over who is the real star of the group. Somewhat embedded in this will be the reality that, should their plan succeed, they’ll actually be facing each other for the belt. Their unity will be tainted by suspicion.

This will play out until Wrestlemania, where the Rock v. Cody match will take place. Before the match, the Bloodline crew will ask Reigns whether they should interfere on Rocky’s behalf, as they have so many times for Roman. Reigns will tell them not to forget who the actual Tribal Chief is, raising his eyebrows at them.

The Rock-Rhodes match then goes on interference-free, with The Bloodline leaving Rocky to his own devices, and Cody wins narrowly.

On Night Two of Wrestlemania, Cody takes his place in the title match. It goes back and forth until, predictably, Roman’s Bloodline lackeys interfere. Then The Rock’s music hits. He comes down the aisle, but instead of aiding Reigns, he beats up the Bloodline underlings, keeping the Reigns-Cody match basically pure. Rock yells to Roman that he’s got to do it himself. If he really is the Tribal Chiefl and the champ, prove it. Roman accepts the challenge.

The back-and-forth between Roman and Cody continues in an epic, long match, but Cody eventually prevails and the roof blows off the place.

The next night at Raw, Reigns comes down the aisle with The Bloodline, not wearing the belt for the first time in forever. He gets in the ring, takes the mic, and congratulates Cody grudgingly. He also claims it was an aberration, one match in two years. He vows to reascend the throne and lead The Bloodline back to its rightful place.

Just as Reigns’ speech is reaching a crescendo, The Bloodline turns on him, Godfather-style. They take him out, Samoan Spiking and splashing him into oblivion, telling him he was weak, he let them down, that he’s not the Head of the Table anymore.

Reigns then takes a long vacation, to come back in six months or a year, likely as a babyface. Leadership of The Bloodline thereafter could be contested. Rock could take it if he’s sticking around. If not, how ironic if Jey Uso came back and assumed the headship, especially if he was now fighting Cody?

Either way, you restore Rock as a babyface (or at least a heel leader of a strong faction), you get Roman a new start and a long vacation, Cody has a new opponent after Wrestlemania, and the storylines can continue in somewhat more normal fashion after this big disruption.

Ok, enough of that, and enough off-topic stuff for now. The last one of these I did was probably eight years ago. Maybe we’ll do another in 2032. In the meantime, you can send in Blazers-related questions to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll try to get to as many as we can! Thanks to all of you who take the time to write in!