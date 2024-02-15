Three Trail Blazers Make Ringer’s Top-15 Rookie List

The national media is beginning to take notice of the young Portland Trail Blazers.

Guard Scoot Henderson and forwards Toumani Camara and Duop Reath were all included The Ringer’s Top 15 NBA rookie ranking list.

Despite averaging 15 points, 6 dimes, and 3 rebounds on 48% shooting from deep over his last five games, The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann still ranked Henderson 9th on the list. Mann got specific with his critique:

On paper, Henderson’s willingness to drive and get off the ball seemed like it would be a natural bridge between bucket-minded players like Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, and Jerami Grant, but his inconsistent rim pressure and the lack of respect he’s getting as a shooter are continuing to complicate that. When he’s spacing for any of those guys, it’s better if he’s on the opposite side of wherever the action is taking place, because defenders aren’t bothering to monitor where he is or even getting a hand up in some cases... I’m bracing myself for the possibility that Scoot’s floor might be a bit lower than expected. I’m balancing worry with patience and caution. The reality is that Scoot’s efficiency at the rim (a nauseating 44 percent as I type this) is in no-man’s-land compared to some of the higher-tier point guards of his size dating back to the 2009-10 season.

Toumani Camara, averaging 7-4-3 in 23 minutes a game (mostly) off the bench, was praised as a “little thing king” for his versatility:

Camara’s value is predicated on energy and effort (and Twitter puns), which is not to paint him as some untalented stiff. There’s a subtle savviness to his game, and he manages to give a consistent level of engagement regardless of whether he’s touching the ball. He rebounds his position well and cleans up messes on offense. His blend of strength and mobility—propelled by a plus wingspan and huge hands—helps him defend big ball handlers in switches or roam and destroy off-ball action. Toumani is a low-maintenance player who contributes to winning (or, in Portland’s case, eventual winning).

Another fan darling in a rebuilding season, Duop Reath went from not playing at the start of the year to carving out a role on the second unit, averaging 9 and 4 on 43% shooting from three in 20 minutes a game since January 1:

He’s exclusively a catch-and-shoot guy, but his ability to stretch the floor as a popping big has translated everywhere he’s gone. This makes up the majority of Reath’s offensive impact, which Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has openly stated and used to motivate him. He’s not the most versatile decision-maker when catching in traffic; however, he has good hands and sticks to the things that he does well. He does a nice job of staying balanced when extending toward the basket with touch, though he’s not especially elastic in tight space. He’s never really looking to plant, pivot, and put anyone into the basket, and he’s not going to posterize anyone by flying down the lane and then soaring overhead to punch a lob. Reath has the gait of a bruiser big with so-so athleticism, but he’s much more of a finesse operator.

The Ringer put Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Miller, Cason Wallace, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. in their top five, in that order.

