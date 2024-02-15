Climbing the Mountaintop

Portland Trail Blazers fans, you know that feeling when you see Shaedon Sharpe or Deandre Ayton with the ball at the top of the key, then you notice the lane is wide open and you’re pretty sure in about 2.5 seconds you’re going to see a massive slam? You can now get that feeling about Blazer’s Edge Night, 2024.

For those who aren’t familiar with the event, each year we invite community leaders—teachers, counselors, coaches, principals—who work with under-served kids to write in and request tickets. We also invite you, our readers, to donate same so these kids can go on the night in question. The Blazers reserve blocks of tickets for this purpose. You all buy them up. They go into the pool. On that night, our community leaders and their kids pick them up at Will Call and...BOOM! A couple thousand cheering, screaming, deliriously happy kids get to enjoy a game together that they otherwise would have had no hope of seeing live.

The process is really simple, but it makes a huge difference to the people who get to go. It’s a banner event for the kids and a source of pride and happiness for the adults who work with them and get to tell them that yes, they can see a game live and in person.

At the start of the week, we were 450 tickets short of being able to fulfill our requests for the event this year. We’ve done great so far! The latest update from the Blazers puts us at 214 tickets left, available for donation. We need every single one to be able to accommodate the number of people who want to go.

Can you help us crest the mountaintop by the weekend? I’d love to contact our leaders on Monday and tell them it’s a done deal. You’re going to hear cheering up into Washington, down the Valley into Woodburn, and everywhere in between.

Tickets start at just $12. Donations are easy! Just click through this link to the site the Blazers have set up for our event. You select and purchase tickets from them just as if you were buying them for yourself, except instead of going to your account, they’re reserved for our participants!

We have one last push to go before this year’s event is prepared. Can you donate a ticket or two, tell a friend, publish on social media, or make one more pitch to whomever you can reach? We’re SO CLOSE! Let’s get this done today and let the party begin!