Former Trail Blazers Center in Weird Altercation

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Drew Eubanks was involved in an altercation outside of the Footprint Center arena on Wednesday. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart punched Eubanks in the parking lot prior to the game between the Pistons and the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix police responded, arrested Stewart, for assault, cited him, and then released him.

“Around 4:45 p.m. Phoenix police officers were working in a security capacity during a Suns home game at Footprint Arena when they were called to a fight between two players inside the arena’s parking lot,” Phoenix Police Sergeant Phil Krynsky said in a statement. “When the officers arrived, they were directed by security to the players involved. The players were identified as 27-year-old Drew Eubanks and 22-year-old Isaiah Stewart. Officers spoke to both players involved and a number of people who witnessed the incident. They learned there was an argument between both players as they arrived at the arena. Witnesses said the argument escalated when they saw Stewart punch Eubanks, causing a minor injury. Both men were separated by security which ended the fight. Detectives responded to investigate the incident and collect evidence. Stewart was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released. The investigation remains active.”

Eubanks played for the Trail Blazers between February, 2022 and July, 2023 when he signed a free agent contract with the Suns.