If You’re Single on Valentine’s Day

So, It’s Valentine’s Day, the worst, no-win holiday of the year. If you’re coupled, you end up eating at an overpriced, overcrowded restaurant and getting each other trite boxes of chocolate or soon-to-be-wilted flowers. (God forbid if you forget.) If you’re single, you feel left out, as if the whole rest of the world is experiencing some kind of amazing, breathtaking sensation that you lack.

Well, how about feeling some real love on Valentine’s Day?

I’ve been on both sides of the equation. I’m currently on the non-relationship end. Believe me, the whining, pining, and ooey-gooey Instagram portraits make me queasy too.

But over the years, I’ve found that the love you get is variable, but the love you give is both controllable and life-changing. Even if you’re alone on this bogus holiday, you can create a bubble of love around you by sharing something good with others.

Enter Blazer’s Edge Night. For those who don’t know, this is the charity event where we send a couple thousand children from the Portland area to see the Trail Blazers play. They get the tickets for free because we donate them! The Blazers set aside large sections of the upper deck for our participants. Teachers, counselors, coaches, and people who work with these kids write in and ask to bring them. On that night—March 13th this year, against the Atlanta Hawks—all those kids and their chaperones descend on Moda Center to see the game! Most of our participants would have a hard time getting to the arena under normal circumstances, let alone getting in. We make that possible. It’s a gift to all involved, and it changes lives.

If you want to create love out of nothing today, you can donate tickets here. It’s easy! That link leads right to the Blazers’ own website. You’re purchasing tickets directly from them. Seats start at $12 and go as high as $23. Every one you donate goes to a kid in need or one of the adults who get to bring them on that special night.

Instead of mourning, you can make this a day of love and joy, no matter what your circumstances! Donate a ticket or two and change a life!

And hey, if you’re partnered, instead of stopping off for a box of stale supermarket candies, why not call your significant other and suggest that the two of you change the lives of some kids in need as a sign of your love for each other and the world? I bet they’d think that was super romantic, and a great idea too!