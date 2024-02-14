Pooh Jeter Talks Return to Portland, Scoot Henderson, G League Docuseries

When listening to Eugene “Pooh” Jeter speak, it’s easy to tell why he’s a natural fit as a basketball coach and mentor.

In the opening seconds of Season Two, Episode Three of the docuseries, “The Break, presented by The General,” which chronicles life in the NBA G League, Jeter passionately discusses his life mission to share his experiences and help others. After a long career of playing professional basketball, Jeter is now using that experience to help others in his new dual role as player development coach for the Portland Trail Blazers and assistant general manager of Portland’s G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.

As the episode explains in its profile of Pooh, 40, he’s had a year of full-circle moments, reconnections and firsts. Jeter first arrived in Portland as an 18-year-old in 2002, where he attended the University of Portland, becoming one of the college’s all-time great players during his four-year career. Jeter then underwent a basketball journey that included stops in the NBA D League (back before the name change); a season with the Sacramento Kings; tenures in Ukraine, Turkey, China and other foreign countries; and two seasons with the G League Ignite as teenage point guard Scoot Henderson’s teammate and mentor.

Now, over 20 years since his freshman year in college, in his first season since hanging up the sneakers, Jeter is back in Portland. In the franchise’s inaugural season, the Remix play games at Jeter’s old stomping grounds, the University of Portland’s Chiles Center. By serendipity, Jeter has reunited with Henderson, continuing to guide the promising lottery pick, along with the Blazers’ other young players, in a season measured by development. Even Jeter’s head coach at UP, Michael Holton, is back in close proximity as the Blazers radio analyst.

Last Friday afternoon, Conor Bergin of Blazer’s Edge talked with Jeter over Zoom to discuss his return to Portland, the docuseries appearance, how he’s balancing his dual role and Scoot’s rookie season development.

Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Bergin: Welcome back to Portland. How does it feel to be back in the city?

Jeter: Being back in Portland has been such an amazing experience. Imagine coming to a place in 2002 and graduating in 2006, and I’ve always wondered, like, ‘Dang! Why Portland?’ Why did God choose me to be part of the Portland Pilots and doing extremely well and creating an amazing relationship with the whole community — not just in basketball, but in life. And years later, in 2023, I find myself moving back to Portland. ... I’m still amazed that I’m back in Portland.

Bergin: What was the experience like being profiled for the series, “The Break, presented by The General”?

Jeter: Me being a part of the D League, I’ve had an amazing relationship [with the league] since 2007 being with the Colorado 14ers, so even my first year being in the D League and being part of the D League Ambassador Team and being a part of the first All-Star Game in Vegas, I was always that type of ambassador for the D League. Then years later, in 2021-2022, I go and play with the G League Ignite, so I started in the D League but finished my career in the G League. I’m a true example of ‘the dream starts here,’ even during that whole process of being with the Sacramento Kings or playing NBA Summer League with five different teams and now being on the front office side. ... I don’t know what else is gonna come out of this, but I’m excited that I’m able to learn, and I’m so thankful to the Portland Trail Blazers for allowing me to learn how to be a part of coaching and be a part of the front office. I have such a unique role, so when this opportunity came, I’m like, ‘For sure! Yes!’ I’m excited to do this part because I felt like I will always be that type of ambassador for the G League. I experienced so much, so it’s only right for me to share it back with the ones up next.

Bergin: How does your experience and perspective playing in the G League and overseas help with your two roles with the Blazers?

Jeter: I just stopped playing last season, so I’m able to still go on the court and still show it with the players. That’s one part. To become wise, you have to continue to be around people who have done what you’re trying to do. Now I’m on this side. I’m able to, especially with the point guards or just people on the floor, I’m able to share what I’ve learned. Also on the G League side, I’m able to let them know that I definitely did what you’re doing. I am the example, and I’m here to just give you the answers to the test, but I always felt my main job in this world is to be a messenger and servant.

Bergin: You quoted the line in the documentary, ‘He who refreshes others will be refreshed.’

Jeter: Yes, the generous will always prosper.

Bergin: Can you expand more on how you apply that philosophy to your work as a trainer?

Jeter: I would be doing this even if I wasn’t getting paid. I’ve always said, I experience something not to keep it to myself, it’s to share it. I was doing that with the youth back home in Los Angeles, or whoever I come across. I could be on the court on one side and I could see a kid working out and I’ll be like, ‘Yo, come down here with me.’ Because God gave me this gift, keep sharing. I feel that’s where I’m at right now. ... So me being with Scoot or now Ashton Hagans, it’s like, ‘Yo, I’m here for you, use me,’ and that’s part of being that messenger or servant. I really want people to be prepared and hopefully by doing this, they will do that for somebody else, and that’s leaving an inheritance.

Bergin: What has it been like reconnecting with Michael Holton?

Jeter: I always stayed in contact with Coach Holton. ... [He] has always been in my corner. I always call Coach Holton for any type of advice, even when this situation came and it was time for me to really put the basketball shoes up, which I really didn’t, but it was like, ‘Yo, what do you think about this?’ He said, ‘Take it! Take it!’ His main thing always, and I tell others this, he said, ‘All you wanna do is add value. That’s all you wanna do. How can you add value to an organization? That is it. And if you continue to be who you are, that value that you’re about to add is gonna be incredible and it’s gonna touch a lot of people.’ So that’s all I wanted to do, I wanted to add value to whatever Coach Chauncey Billups was on and whatever [Blazers GM] Joe Cronin’s on. … Coach Holton is always gonna be there for me, and I’m gonna be there for him.

Bergin: How has the transition been going from Scoot Henderson’s teammate to his coach, and how has it been working with Scoot during his rookie season?

Jeter: I’ve been with Scoot since he’s 17, even that situation, me knowing him back then, we had no idea we were about to be with each other again. This is Year Three, so of course that made us closer. ... Me being around Scoot for two years and his whole family, shoutout to the whole Henderson family, that’s my family now. I was able to experience with him, especially how October and November went, and I tell him to this day, ‘I’m happy we were able to experience things that weren’t going our way.’ We were able to experience and grow through that. That’s why his December and January were so powerful. We were able to continue to watch film because that film would never lie. We were able to continue to grow, and my main thing was just making sure, no matter what happens we are not going to lose our confidence ever. We can’t do that. Him being 19, just turned 20 last week, I’m excited. I’m excited to see the rest of this year. I’m excited to see his growth on and off the court. That’s the beauty of it because development is all about me understanding what’s going on off the court, so we can bring the best out of you on the court. At the end of the day, people just gotta know people are human beings, too. But the development piece and watching film and this whole thing, man, it’s been a great experience and a great time, and I think he’ll say the same thing. Me seeing him dominate. I was able to see him dominate the last two years in the G League, and he’s still having a great season now, so I know the rest of the world may have their own thoughts, but I tell him let’s continue to learn because learning is winning. … I’m so thankful I’m able to experience with my bro like this.

Bergin: How do you balance your assistant GM role with your role as player development coach?

Jeter: You know what, the balance has been pretty good. [I’ve learned] from our video coordinators ... how to do sports code and how to edit film and so they have a whole note on my computer teaching me these things I need to know. Now I’m able to download the college games and start looking at college players and looking at who’s in our tiers. That’s when I’ve been with [Blazers Assistant GM] Mike Schmitz and [Remix GM] Danny Connors. They have been tremendous. This is Year One for me, so they’ve been very patient and just making sure that I know what I need to know, so I thank them and this whole organization for this opportunity of me just being able to learn. But me being the player, I’m also able to do the balance of making sure they know the thoughts and emotions that maybe the analytical side can’t really share. It’s an amazing balance, but it is a lot of work. I thank my wife, I thank her for just allowing me to experience this, but also find that balance where, ‘Hey, date night! It’s Friday!’ I gotta be able to balance that with the kids. It’s good though. It’s nothing stressful at all. Your priorities need to change, and you gotta be strict to it, but everybody, especially my wife, understands the whole mission. And they love it in Portland. My wife loves it. My kids love it, so it’s nothing but peace right now.