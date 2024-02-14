Don’t Give Up on the Trail Blazers Just Yet

The Portland Trail Blazers are carrying a nearly-unmentionable 15-38 record through an injury-plagued season. They’re giving the fan base relatively little to rally around, which is causing frustration in certain portions of the collective. To wit: today’s submission to the Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.

Dave, I just watched the Blazers lose to Detroit in OT. I’ve been a fan for 28 years! But I’m reaching a breaking point. I feel irrationally angry about this meaningless loss in a rebuilding season! I just want to watch entertaining basketball, or at least be able to rationalize that the organization has a plan. What was the point of tanking this game? Why did half the team sit out the game? It is not normal for so many players to be randomly injured/sick all the time. They are coming off 3 days rest. We already have a bottom 5 record. The trade deadline just passed and the GM literally just had a press conference and said they didn’t want to take a step back. Why keep veterans at the deadline, and not compete to win a game? How do you create a competitive culture when nobody plays through ANYTHING? This team can play competitive ball when they actually suit up. We saw that against Milwaukee for example. I’m taking my kids to the next game against New Orleans in 2 days with their youth basketball teams. I regret it. I suspect half the team won’t play. I don’t get what they’re doing anymore. I think they finally broke me as a fan. RA

They are up and down. One of the best weeks of the season, featuring wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, was followed by one of the lowest, with that Detroit loss you mentioned and more. It’s agonizing, frustrating, and wholly unsurprising.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

Even if the Blazers were whole in body and spirit, they’d still be vacillating. It comes with being young and lacking experience. Their baseline is lower than more talented, tested clubs. Most nights they’re starting at a four while the opponent is at a six. Add to that huge variance. Portland can cycle up to an eight or down to a one. Those six-ish teams are staying in the middle. That’s why you’ll see stirring wins, horrifying losses, and a bunch of pffffttttt games where the Blazers put up a fight, but bow to a mundane, 8-point deficit.

With their lack of experience, smaller things make a bigger difference. People discount this factor greatly. Let’s say someone on the Los Angeles Lakers has a cold or is experiencing family problems. That may affect their play, but the disruption for a veteran will be, like, 10% of the story. Much of their performance is on autopilot. Even if it’s not, the team around them is stable enough to absorb the disruption without shaking the foundation.

It’s different for a team full of young players who need basically everything to go right to put together a coherent run during the game.

When you’re thinking and learning on the court instead of reading and reactive instinctively, disrupting your attention and processing power has an outsized effect. That “10% bad night” distraction experienced by the veteran will impair multiple facets of the game for a young player. If I’m sneezing while I’m driving my car, we’re probably staying right down the middle of the lane. If my son, with his learner’s permit, sneezes, people on the curb might want to step back. He has to see, comprehend, and compensate consciously in ways that are second nature to me, having driven most of my life at this point.

So, too, with the team. These players are still learning each other, let alone game plans and opponents. The pillars aren’t in place; the ceiling is supported precariously. When one pillar wobbles, so will the roof. That energy transfers across the structure and pretty soon, even if two supports stand tall, it hardly matters. That ceiling is coming down.

Ongoing injuries pour a mound of salt into the already-aching wounds. At first it was a curiosity, but it’s getting ridiculous. Being healthy is supposedly part of being young. Not so for Portland. Of the five presumed starters, only Jerami Grant has played more than 80% of Portland’s games this year. Jabari Walker, Matisse Thybulle, and Toumani Camara are the only players above him. That wreaks havoc with continuity, already an issue because of the team’s youth. It’s like putting shredded cheese through a food processor.

Personally, I threw up my hands when Shaedon Sharpe went down. After Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton missed big times, losing Shaedon didn’t seem fair. So I feel you.

I’ve also stopped watching the Blazers for actual basketball most nights. Now I’m looking for moments, effective team sets or promising developments from individual players.

But here’s the thing. Those moments still bring me joy, both in my heart as a fan and in my brain as a quasi-analyst. I neither need nor expect them to win in order to follow. That’s not realistic at this point. I want what I’ve always wanted: seeing and speaking the truth clearly, some reason to hope for growth.

Here’s the truth: this team kinda stinks right now. They’ve got too many variables on the court, a handful of hugely-exploitable weaknesses, and even more uncertainty in the coaches’ offices and management. They’re in transition between eras. Their best building blocks aren’t even with the team yet, and maybe won’t be for 2-3 years.

Understanding that, I’ve still got things to watch, to teach my children, and to appreciate. Now, I don’t torture them by making them watch every single game with me, but I can point out what’s going right and wrong. Scoot Henderson stroked an amazingly-professional-looking three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, and the Blazers also had him driving the baseline instead of coming from the top. His development is just one of the day-to-day stories that brings interest, and educational points, to the process.

Believe me, I empathize with your predicament. But there’s still reason to be here and plenty to watch. Hold on, take what you can, and prepare to get excited about the next draft or two. Within a couple years, you and your kids should have something more to hang onto, and enjoy, while watching the club.

Thanks for the question! You all can send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll try to get to as many as we can!