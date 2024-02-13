Edwards, Alexander-Walker KO Hard-Fighting Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers spent most of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesdsay night trying to outrun things: their opponent, their own weaknesses, and a persistent deficit at the foul line. They managed to negotiate all three up until the fourth quarter, but a barrage of scoring from Minnesota’s guards put the game out of reach. Behind 30-34 foul shooting, 41 points from Anthony Edwards, and 18 from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Timberwolves pulled off a 121-109 victory.

If you missed the action, you can find our quarter-by-quarter recap here.

A Matter of Tempo

The Blazers did a good job at the start of the game, and intermittently as it progressed, of keeping the tempo brisk. Forced (and committed) turnovers added to the frantic pace. That benefitted Portland, not because they were more proficient or efficient on the run, but because it evened out the playing field. Minnesota’s seven-footers were just players—not dominant forces—with everybody sprinting down the floor, no better or worse than anybody else. As long as the teams ran, the Blazers stayed basically even.

Ironically, when the pace ground to a halt, both teams looked relatively the same as well. Portland’s drivers and Minnesota’s alternated free throw shots, each looking as ugly as the other. Minnesota won the free throw battle, but Portland did alright (20-25 from the line) and scored inside as well.

In the in-between times, though, the Timberwolves dominated. When they drove and dished, the Blazers had no answer. Ball movement in a free and easy offense proved Portland’s undoing. They couldn’t match that kind of offense.

Basically, the Blazers had to make the game extreme to hold serve against their opponents. They battled valiantly to do so. They played as much hard-nosed, opportunistic basketball in this game as they usually do in a week. They just couldn’t do it for long enough.

Inside Defense, But...

The Blazers seemed particularly conscious of stopping Minnesota inside, and appropriately so. The ‘Wolves had the height and talent to put Portland’s lights out. When the ball went inside, Portland flattened out their defense, forming a line across the lane or at least trying to send help. They also gang-tackled the glass on both ends.

This approach made Minnesota’s natural attack mode—scoring in the paint—more difficult. It had twin weaknesses, though: fouls committed in the scrum and threes conceded on the lightly-defended perimeter. The Timberwolves scored 30 from the free throw line tonight while shooting 13-33, 39.4%, from the arc.

It was hard to watch the Blazers work their butts off, only to leak points in the “extra” categories. But that’s pretty much the story this year.

Pesky PGs

That hard play extended to offense too, at least if you count the point guards. Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton came off the bench to supercharge Portland’s attack with dagger-like drives. Both drew fouls, converted layups, and (most importantly) connected on passes to teammates against Minnesota’s collapsing defense.

The attack wasn’t smooth and it wasn’t consistent, but “take no prisoners” has its charm. This could be the birth of a new identity for the Blazers point guards, Keep watching.

Henderson scored 14 points on 4-9 shooting with 9 assists and only 2 turnovers. Banton managed 16 on 4-8 shooting, 7-10 from the foul line, with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 turnovers.

Center Battle

Henderson was one of the reasons Deandre Ayton scored 22 points on 11-12 shooting. Scoot set up his big brother for nice looks most of the evening. Ayton also had 16 rebounds. He exceeded Rudy Gobert, who managed 16 points and 15 rebounds on 7-10 shooting.

Return of Simons

Anfernee Simons returned to the lineup tonight after missing the Pelicans game this weekend. He scored 20 but shot only 6-19. His ability on offense showed clearly, despite the misses. Jerami Grant produces points aplenty, but Simons is the most natural scorer on the team by far.

Simons’ defense...I don’t know. He didn’t stand out as horrible, but he’s just not tall enough to defend most shooting guards.

To wit...

The Real Ant Man

If there was a battle between “Ants” in this game, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards won it going away. Simons wasn’t tasked with guarding him, because he couldn’t. But neither could any of his teammates, in part because of Portland emphasis on the interior and their propensity for switching on screens...becoming a mid-season sore spot.

Edwards hit 4 threes and shot 16-27 overall on his way to 41. 23 three of his points were notched before halftime.

With the Real Ant treating Portland’s basket like his own personal picnic basket, Portland didn’t have much of a chance. They did well containing two of Minnesota’s unique players, but the third killed them.

To the Heights

We’ve said this a few times, but Portland’s height issues reared their heads again tonight. Deandre Ayton looked like a power forward trying to guard Rudy Gobert. Jerami Grant looked like a shooting guard against Karl-Anthony Towns. All of Portland’s guards looked undersized against Anthony Edwards. Granted, Minnesota is one of the worst matchups in the league in this respect. To their credit, the Blazers battled their opponents to a near-standstill in the lane (50-44, Minnesota) and on the glass (32-29, Portland with 12 offensive rebounds apiece). But those pull-ups and threes were nearly uncontestable. That proved to be too much for the Blazers in the end.

Coffin Corner

Despite all this, Portland played the ‘Wolves pretty close all the way into the fourth quarter. Their undoing came at the hands of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and it came from the corners of the court. Alexander-Walker hit three threes in short order in the early fourth, two from the right coffin corner and one from the left. That turned a virtual tie into a double-digit deficit.

At that time, the Blazers were playing Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton, both impressive in their close-outs at the arc. They also played Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant, who were less so. Fast passing and screen plays gummed up Portland’s interior defenders, causing them to “stick” to the middle of the court, either body-to-body with an opponent or running back and forth to switch sides. The result was a Minnesota guard wide open. The Blazers suffered accordingly.

Here’s the problem. Inserting Jabari Walker doesn’t solve the issue. Nor does Anfernee Simons, who is quick enough to close but not tall or threatening enough to matter when he gets there. Toumani Camara might help, but there goes the offense.

Riding a torrential downpour of threes in the fourth, Alexander-Walker scored 18 for the game. That was more than enough Robin to Anthony Edwards’ Batman-like performance, securing the win for the ‘Wolves.

Up Next

Boxscore

The Blazers have one more game before the All-Star break, against these same Timberwolves on Thursday night at 7:00 PM, Pacific.