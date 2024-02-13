41 Points from Anthony Edwards Lift Timberwolves Over Trail Blazers

If NBA victories were determined by effort, the Portland Trail Blazers would have earned a precarious, but clear, win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Unfortunately for Portland, talent, height, and experience also matter. In all those ways, the Timberwolves outclass Portland. Those factors—plus a superlative performance from Anthony Edwards—were enough to push Minnesota over the top 121-109.

Edwards scored 41 on 16-27 shooting. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 18 points on 5-6 from distance. Deandre Ayton led the Blazers with 22 points and 14 rebounds, battling Rudy Gobert (16 points, 15 rebounds) to a standstill. Dalano Banton provided 16 points off the bench.

Here’s how the game went.

First Quarter

The Blazers got off to a great start, forcing turnovers and keeping the ‘Wolves to a single shot attempt in the first two minutes. A run-out and a three early put Portland up 7-0.

But these are the Blazers. What they tooketh away, they gaveth back, turning the ball over and letting Minnesota get their own easy looks. Just 90 seconds further on, the score was tied 7-7.

Minnesota still had trouble connecting from the field, but fouls kept their offense rolling. Portland’s defense turned from effective to over-eager. Portland responded with the newly-returned Anfernee Simons, who drove and connected to feel his way back into the action.

Throughout, the action remained fast. That helped Portland dodge their positional disadvantages in the frontcourt. It also turned their wings into credible offensive outlets. Those factors allowed the Blazers to stay even with their superior foes.

Minnesota tried to surge ahead with Naz Reid threes mid-period. That wasn’t their best approach...another small victory for Portland. Every moment avoiding Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert was a win.

Anthony Edwards, though? He came alive as the period closed, hitting a quartet of threes in the first. That barrage the Blazers couldn’t withstand. As Minnesota shut down Portland’s bench inside and Edwards stroked deep, the ‘Wolves pulled ahead. Despite the hot start for the Blazers, Minnesota led 37-25 after one.

Second Quarter

In an “uh oh” moment, Kyle Anderson toss and alley-oop to Rudy Gobert to start the second. That signaled Minnesota’s intention to press their positional advantages. Rudy would attempt three shoots in the first two minutes of the period, missing two. But Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit a covered three soon after, indicating that the period was likely to turn out unfair.

Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton weren’t going down quietly, though. They took turns initiating the offense, which ended up being, “Imma drive this up your nose and see if you can stop me.” Layups and fouls ensued. Minnesota was able to respond, drawing fouls on their own end, but the matchup looked even again for a moment. When Henderson drove baseline, passed to Matisse Thybulle in the opposite corner, and then watched the ball go to the diagonal for an Anfernee Simons three, Portland was within 6, 46-40, with just over 5:00 remaining.

To their credit, the Blazers scrambled and bumbled their way to keeping that margin up until halftime. Inside play plus an occasional deep shot from Simons allowed them to produce points despite Gobert waking up inside. The Frenchman’s late-quarter barrage kept the ‘Wolves from being embarrassed, but they only led 59-51 at the half. Gobert had 10 at intermission, Anthony Edwards 23.

Third Quarter

The third period started as a sludge-fest with both teams running and gunning, missing almost everything. Never has offense so fast produced so few points for so many. Anfernee Simons hit a three and Deandre Ayton slopped up an offensive rebound putback. Those five points, plus a couple free throws for Scoot Henderson, seemed like a billion, comparatively. The Blazers pulled within 4, 62-58, with 8:30 remaining in the third. When Ayton dunked unopposed down the lane a play later, the lead was 2 and the ‘Wolves called a frantic timeout, likely to discern which basketball deity they had offended.

On the next two possessions, Gobert scored at the cup, once on a pass from Karl Anthony-Towns and once on an offensive rebound. Then Towns hit a three and Minnesota led by 7 again. An Edwards three just past the 6:00 made the score 72-62. Now Portland called for time with regrouping a necessity.

Right on cue, Simons and Grant hit threes following the timeout. A jumper in the lane from Ayton right after brought the margin back to 2, 72-70, with 4:20 remaining in the period. Those timeouts really were magic.

With exactly 4:00 left, Grant hit another three from the coffin corner, pulling the Blazers even at 73-73. The Moda Center crowd was alive and the ball was moving fast. For a bright, shining moment, it was everything you could want in a ballgame...one of the few times Portland prospered without either massively upping the game via turnovers or slowing it down with traded foul shots.

It couldn’t last, though. Ayton challenged Towns in the post, quivering and shaking like he wanted to show up his All-Star opponent. Towns forced him into a miss. On the other end, KAT took the ball at the arc, drove right past the outmatched Ayton, and jammed the ball home in a highlight-reel moment. In a similar sequence moments later, Simons tried to isolate Alexander-Walker only to miss badly on a jumper, then Edwards scored at the rim in retaliation. The Blazers looked like young puppies haven been given a treat, jumping everywhere in half-wasted energy while the grizzled wolf watched for an opening to the jugular.

A Duop Reath threes in Portland’s last possession of the period saved the scoreboard despite the late-quarter issues. Minnesota led 84-83 heading into the fourth. But Portland was walking the edge of a cliff. Could they manage to up the speed without falling off?

Fourth Quarter

Portland had an opportunity at the start of the fourth, as the Timberwolves had to rest Edwards and Anthony-Towns. They started off well, as Scoot Henderson got fouled on a three-point attempt. He made all three free throws, giving Portland an 86-84 lead.

The edge was short-lived. Alexander-Walker hit a three, then Minny got some more free throws. A sweet drive by Henderson and a dish to Ayton for a floater couldn’t compensate. Scoot was making himself known, but he didn’t have enough help to turn it.

Tragically, a couple possessions later, the Blazers played great defense, but couldn’t secure the rebound against Gobert. They scrambled as Minnesota passed it all around the court, but Alexander-Walker ended up with a corner three, which he splashed. A screen play would free Alexander-Walker a play later for a triple from the exact same spot. Suddenly, off just a couple plays, the Timberwolves led by 7, just over 7:00 left to play.

When Alexander-Walker hit a three from the other corner 30 seconds later, it was time to swear. The score read 102-90, Minnesota, with 6:42 remaining.

At that point the Timberwolves shifted to a halfcourt-focused offense exclusively. Anthony Edwards took over the ball and scored in a variety of ways, each bucket making Portland’s comeback less likely. Portland’s offense never truly got back on track, and the ‘Wolves walked away with a frustratingly-predictable win in a game that had once been close enough to put the outcome in doubt.

Up Next

The Blazers have one more game before the All-Star break, against these same Timberwolves on Thursday night at 7:00 PM, Pacific.