NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers Before All-Star Break?

The Portland Trail Blazers are 15-37 through 52 games this season.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 25 (previously No. 26)

The Blazers have been banged up and have lost four straight, but the last three losses (including two to good teams) have been by single digits. The Blazers have a seemingly comfortable lead over the Grizzlies for 29th in offensive efficiency, but Portland has 15 games remaining against teams that currently rank in the top 10 defensively, while Memphis only has nine. The first two of those 15 are their second and third meetings with the Wolves’ top-ranked defense, with the Blazers having shot 18-for-41 in the paint in an ugly loss exactly one month ago.

Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints: No. 25 (previously No. 25)

If you watched the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Pistons in overtime on Thursday night, you are a true NBA fan. In the battle of irrelevant teams with nothing to play for except pride, the Blazers blew a 23-point lead and lost by six points to the Pistons. I guess Detroit is the best team in the league this week after picking up two straight road wins over the Kings and Blazers. What is going on right now?

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: No. 28 (previously No. 24)