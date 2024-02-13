Big Blazer’s Edge Night Update

Blazer’s Edge Readers, please help. We’re almost ready for Blazer’s Edge Night, 2024, but we have a massive hurdle to clear in the next week.

For those who don’t know, Blazer’s Edge Night is the charity event where we send a couple thousand children from the Portland area to see the Trail Blazers play. They get the tickets for free because we donate them! The Blazers set aside large sections of the upper deck for our participants. Teachers, counselors, coaches, and people who work with these kids write in and ask to bring them. On that night—March 13th this year, against the Atlanta Hawks—all those kids and their chaperones descend on Moda Center to see the game! Most of our participants would have a hard time getting to the arena under normal circumstances, let alone getting in. We make that possible. It’s a gift to all involved, and it changes lives.

If you’re already sold, you can donate tickets here. If not, here’s the deal...

We’ve had a huge number of requests this year. The Blazers have accommodated by making 450 extra tickets available to us. But we have less than 10 days to get those donated. IF we get that done, we should be able to help everyone who asked. If not, some folks aren’t going to get to go.

Donating tickets is easy. They start at $12 and run to $23. You’re buying directly from the Blazers, not from us. It’s just like getting your own tickets, except they go into the charity event pool instead of to your account.

If you can buy a ticket or two, please do so! Even if you can’t or already have, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD ON SOCIAL MEDIA OR ANYWHERE YOU CAN. We’ve got to cross the finish line in a very short time in order to get these kids to the game. Help us out any way possible!

A Huge Thank You

One more thing. Out of the wilderness, some superheroes have stepped up. Owner Scott and the folks at Breakside Brewery have come through with an extraordinary number of tickets. As a matter of fact, discussions are underway to continue the association in further years and for Breakside to host the long-awaited Blazer’s Edge get-together next year. Start prepping to meet fellow readers and the BE Staff. I’d bet it’s going to happen.

For now, though, if you pass some of Breakside’s product in the store or drive by one of their pubs in Astoria, Lake Oswego, Beaverton, or NE, NW, or SE Portland, know that it’s being made by some decent, generous folks. They didn’t ask for this mention. I think you should know. I’ve just become a Breakside fan. Maybe you should too.

—Dave Deckard, Managing Editor