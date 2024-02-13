Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have just two more games to play before a relatively long All-Star break. Before they can start their break they have to host the Western Conference leading Minnesota Timberwolves, not once but twice. One Tuesday the Blazers will have the rest advantage with the Wolves having a 7:30 Monday night tip against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are flying high having defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and most recently the Clippers, all in the last two weeks. On Monday they defeated the Clippers by the score of 121 - 100 on the Clippers home court. This is a team that’s figuring out just how good they can be. With a bit more consistency and better offense the Timberwolves could cause some problems come playoff time.

Minnesota Timberwolves (37-16) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (15-37) - Tuesday, Feb. 13 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Moses Brown (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Scoot Henderson (questionable), Duop Reath (probable), Anfernee Simons (probable)

Timberwolves injuries: Jaylen Clark (out)

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

From GMan83202:

We’re about 2/3 of the way through the season and the Timberwolves are still atop the West. Are the actually championship contenders?

The odds are pretty long. DraftKings has Minnesota at +2500 to win the title, meaning a $100 bet would get you $2,600 if the Timberwolves win it all. Nevertheless, would you be completely surprised to see Minnesota in the Western Conference finals? I wouldn’t, but they will have to improve on the offensive end. Their current offensive rating puts them at 18th in the NBA in that category, remarkably low for a team with the second most wins in the NBA. Defense is paying the bills for Minnesota who sports the number one defensive rating in the league. The question is how much better can they get on the offensive end before playoff time comes around? Landing Monte Morris from Detroit certainly can’t hurt. They don’t have to be a top 5 offensive team to be incredibly dangerous in the playoffs, but they do need some real growth. Morris should help the second unit which shouldn’t be undervalued but conventional wisdom says that the starters need some growth too to really be an elite team. That seems like a big ask at this stage.

From Kodiak62:

How important is Conley to the team moving forward, do they resign him, and if yes, what would you guess the contract will be?

Conley is 36 but it’s nearly impossible to imagine where Minnesota would be without him right now. He’s still averaging 29.2 minutes per game, and most Timberwolves fans would say that the offense tends to stagnate when he’s not on the court. That’s the reason why Minnesota went out and got Monte Morris. If Morris works out he’ll not only help the second unit but he’ll make it easier to rest Conley for longer periods to help make sure he’s at full strength when the playoffs get here.

Minnesota definitely wants to resign Conley but they might have to pay a premium to keep him. The non-taxpayer mid-level exception will be a little shy of $13 million, and it’s probably a fair bet that some other team will make that offer. That potentially could force Minnesota into offering somewhere between $13 and $15 million. That’s a lot to offer a player of that age, but at the moment they don’t have an appealing plan “B”. With the team poised for success for the next few years they either need to acquire a first rate point guard and let Conley walk or swallow hard and do what it takes to re-sign Conley. Re-signing Conley is probably easier, even if they have to overpay.

What To Watch For

Make Minnesota play four quarters. It’s hyperbole to say that the Timberwolves have a problem with blown games. After all they’ve only lost 16 games all season. However, they have let some games slip away in the fourth quarter that they shouldn’t be losing, for example against the Charlotte Hornets and the San Antonio Spurs. Could the Blazers join the list of teams that have roared back in the fourth quarter against the Timberwolves? Probably not, but I’ve got to write about something. If we squint really hard we can imagine a feisty Blazers team just kind of hanging around, maybe down 10 at the half and 14 at the end of three. Maybe that would be just enough pressure to allow some dark thoughts to enter the heads of the Timberwolves and get them off their game, opening the door for a heroic Blazers comeback. Maybe. Probably not, but maybe.

What Others Are Saying

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic writes on how the Timberwolves can take a positive leap in offensive rating. (subcription required)

Karl-Anthony Towns is going to have to continue his recent trend of letting it fly from 3 to provide spacing and reduce the turnovers that short-circuit possessions. Edwards is going to have to expedite his maturation process, resisting the instinct to put the game entirely on his shoulders as he rises for contested 2-point jumpers. And Gobert is going to have to be content setting brick wall screen after brick wall screen, even if they come without as many lobs as he would probably like.

Benny Hughes of Canis Hoopus has the Minnesota view of the Monte Morris trade.

Morris is a huge get for the Wolves, who had been very active on the trade market searching for backup guard depth according to just about every report out there. While Morris has just returned to action after missing the first 43 games of the season with a quad injury, he provides stability at backup point guard position along with an offensive spark to a team that needs some help from its bench unit. Morris’s injury is certainly something to monitor given how much time he missed, but if he can get back to what he was for the Washington Wizards last season or for the Denver Nuggets a couple of years ago he is sure to be of great value to the Wolves for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.

