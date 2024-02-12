Pelicans’ Dyson Daniels Replaced in Rising Stars Challenge

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge is on Friday, and Portland Trail Blazers fans have a lot to look forward to.

Scoot Henderson is part of Team Tamika Catchings, but one of his teammates has had to back out due to injury.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. will replace injured New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels on Team Tamika in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Here’s a look at the teams:

Team Pau Gasol

Team Tamika Catchings

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)

Vince Williams Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Team Jalen Rose

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)

Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)

Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)

Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Team Detlef Schrempf

Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)

Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

Ron Holland (G League Ignite)

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Fort Wayne Mad Ants)

Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

Italics determine a player who is a replacement.

The Rising Stars Challenge is set to take place at 6 p.m. PT. on Friday.