NBA Names Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell Players of the Week

The NBA is honoring two of the best players in the league for their efforts over the past week.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 16 of the 2023-24 season (Feb. 5-11).

Doncic is averaging 31.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game as his team went 3-0 over the course of the week. Meanwhile, Mitchell averaged 27.8 points per game to lead his Cleveland Cavaliers to an undefeated record.

Here’s a look at some honorable mentions:

Other nominees... West: Stephen Curry (GSW), Anthony Davis (LAL), Kevin Durant (PHX) and Brandon Ingram (NOP) East: Miles Bridges (CHA), Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum (BOS), Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner (IND), and Franz Wagner (ORL)

No Portland Trail Blazers were nominated for the award, but it isn’t a huge surprise given that the team went 0-2 over the past week.