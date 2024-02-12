Blazers Injury Report: Scoot Henderson Questionable vs. Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in action tomorrow against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here’s a look at the injury report before the game:

INJURY REPORT vs. MIN: OUT Malcolm Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis) Moses Brown (L Wrist Fracture) Shaedon Sharpe (Low Abdominal Surgery) Robert Williams III (R Knee Lig. Tear) QUESTIONABLE Scoot Henderson (L Foot Sprain) Justin Minaya (G League) Rayan Rupert (G League) PROBABLE Duop Reath (R Knee Tendinitis) Anfernee Simons (L Ankle Sprain)

Anfernee Simons is expected to come back after he sat out of Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, Scoot Henderson remains questionable. He’s missed the last two games with a foot sprain, but his “questionable” designation adds some optimism.

The Timberwolves play tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, but go into the game with a clean injury report.

The Blazers and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday.